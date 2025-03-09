  • home icon
  • LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score for March 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:56 GMT
LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score for March 8. (Photo: IMAGN)
The LA Lakers began a four-game road trip on Saturday with a visit to the TD Garden to face their historic rivals Boston Celtics. It was the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Lakers looking for their first series sweep since the 2013-14 campaign.

Coach JJ Redick used a starting five featuring no center with Jaxson Hayes due to a minor injury. LeBron James played center alongside Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt in the frontcourt, while the two guards were Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

On the other hand, the defending champs countered with a starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Coach Joe Mazzulla continued to deal without Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his fifth straight contest due to an illness.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith8301002173-62-50-0-5
Jarred Vanderbil2511010121-30-10-07
LeBron James14870002197-130-30-3-3
Luka Doncic11321030193-82-43-4-7
Austin Reaves9110000173-72-31-1-4
Trey Jemison III000000150-10-00-03
Gabe Vincent0010010130-10-10-0-13
Jordan Goodwin6100000102-32-30-02
Dalton Knecht411010082-20-00-00
Markieff MorrisDNP
Cam ReddishDNP
Alex LenDNP
Shake MiltonDNP
Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jayson Tatum22440001218-164-92-26
Al Horford7631100173-41-10-03
Jrue Holiday5300011162-41-20-0-5
Derrick White3251120191-31-30-07
Jaylen Brown16422012217-151-31-26
Sam Hauser000000150-00-00-0-3
Luke Kornet230000071-10-00-21
Payton Pritchard3210100141-51-40-05
Xavier TillmanDNP
Baylor ScheiermanDNP
Torrey CraigDNP
Kristaps PorzingisDNP
Neemias QuetaDNP
Jordan WalshDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half:

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
