LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score for March 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers began a four-game road trip on Saturday with a visit to the TD Garden to face their historic rivals Boston Celtics. It was the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Lakers looking for their first series sweep since the 2013-14 campaign.
Coach JJ Redick used a starting five featuring no center with Jaxson Hayes due to a minor injury. LeBron James played center alongside Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt in the frontcourt, while the two guards were Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.
On the other hand, the defending champs countered with a starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Coach Joe Mazzulla continued to deal without Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his fifth straight contest due to an illness.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score
Lakers
Celtics
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half:
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.