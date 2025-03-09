LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score for March 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers began a four-game road trip on Saturday with a visit to the TD Garden to face their historic rivals Boston Celtics. It was the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Lakers looking for their first series sweep since the 2013-14 campaign.

Coach JJ Redick used a starting five featuring no center with Jaxson Hayes due to a minor injury. LeBron James played center alongside Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt in the frontcourt, while the two guards were Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

On the other hand, the defending champs countered with a starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Coach Joe Mazzulla continued to deal without Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his fifth straight contest due to an illness.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dorian Finney-Smith 8 3 0 1 0 0 2 17 3-6 2-5 0-0 -5 Jarred Vanderbil 2 5 1 1 0 1 0 12 1-3 0-1 0-0 7 LeBron James 14 8 7 0 0 0 2 19 7-13 0-3 0-3 -3 Luka Doncic 11 3 2 1 0 3 0 19 3-8 2-4 3-4 -7 Austin Reaves 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3-7 2-3 1-1 -4 Trey Jemison III 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Gabe Vincent 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 13 0-1 0-1 0-0 -13 Jordan Goodwin 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2-3 2-3 0-0 2 Dalton Knecht 4 1 1 0 1 0 0 8 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 Markieff Morris DNP Cam Reddish DNP Alex Len DNP Shake Milton DNP

Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jayson Tatum 22 4 4 0 0 0 1 21 8-16 4-9 2-2 6 Al Horford 7 6 3 1 1 0 0 17 3-4 1-1 0-0 3 Jrue Holiday 5 3 0 0 0 1 1 16 2-4 1-2 0-0 -5 Derrick White 3 2 5 1 1 2 0 19 1-3 1-3 0-0 7 Jaylen Brown 16 4 2 2 0 1 2 21 7-15 1-3 1-2 6 Sam Hauser 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Luke Kornet 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 7 1-1 0-0 0-2 1 Payton Pritchard 3 2 1 0 1 0 0 14 1-5 1-4 0-0 5 Xavier Tillman DNP Baylor Scheierman DNP Torrey Craig DNP Kristaps Porzingis DNP Neemias Queta DNP Jordan Walsh DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half:

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

