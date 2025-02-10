$20M-worth Marco Andretti hosts "insane" Super Bowl afterparty for fans after the Eagles' dominant victory

Several IndyCar figures were present at the Super Bowl LIX last night, including Marco Andretti. The 37-year-old is a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan and had thrown an insane bash for fans at the Nazareth Circle.

The Super Bowl LIX was held at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans last night. The $20 million worth Andretti (via Celebrity Net Worth) was present at the show and had given an open invitation for fans to hang out after the match if the Birds had sealed the deal.

Moreover, the Eagles did more than enough as the scoreline read 40-22 in their favor. While this result left the Kansas City Chiefs regretting their loss, Eagles fans were ready to break into a rave and Andretti fulfilled his promise and hosted the party at the Nazareth Circle.

Marco Andretti posted a story on Instagram and wrote:

"Nazareth circle was insane tonight."

Screenshot of Marco Andretti's Instagram story Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, fans were taking in the atmosphere and revealed how fans should have been present at the venue:

"You all should have been there, thanks for hosting @marcoandretti," a fan wrote, posting a story.

Screenshot of Kyle Morris' Instagram story at the party hosted by Marco Andretti Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Andretti is set to take place in the Indy 500 this year, which will be his 20th go at the elusive race.

How did Marco Andretti's last venture at the Indy 500 go down?

Marco Andretti at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 37-year-old's best result around the 2.5-mile track came back in his maiden run. Andretti finished the race runners-up on his debut at the Indy 500 after losing the victory to Sam Hornish Jr. on the home stretch.

Since then, the third-generation driver has only claimed two more podiums at the Indy 500, and his result at the 2024 Indy was one of his worst ones. Andretti DNFed out of the 2024 iteration after losing control of his car on Lap 114.

Marco Andretti was infuriated with the crash and said (via IndyStar):

"We had a car that all we needed to get was clean air ... (but) we just got up in the grey, tank slapped it and just ran out of room, and talent, maybe. Honestly, it's a (expletive)show. I don't really trust half the guys I'm around, but you just gotta go for it and whatever happens, happens."

The 2025 IndyCar season will start on March 2 and will constitute 17 races, with the Indy 500 taking place on May 25.

Josef Newgarden can create history at the race by winning this year's iteration. He can become the first driver in history to complete a three-peat at the Indy 500.

