WATCH: Travis Kelce's traumatized reaction goes viral as Chiefs' Super Bowl 3-peat dreams gets crushed by Eagles

Super Bowl 59 has been one that the Kansas City Chiefs are going to want to forget soon as they were struggling from the jump against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tight end Travis Kelce had a rough game and as the feeling crept in that their attempt of a comeback was going to fall short, emotions were shown.

The Fox Sports cameras caught Travis Kelce looking devastated from the bench in the fourth quarter of the game.

Many people were speculating if this was the final game that Travis Kelce would play in as he has set himself up for success once he decides to call it a career. This year was statistically the worst that Kelce had and it will be interesting to see what his next step will be.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of winning their third straight Super Bowl and their fourth of this era. Kelce has shown flashes that the same dominant tight end is still able to make plays but those have been few and far between.

Kelce finished this season with 97 receptions on 133 targets for 823 yards (8.5 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

