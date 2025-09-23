Dale Coyne Racing announced the signing of 2025 Indy NXT champion Dennis Hauger for the 2026 IndyCar season on Tuesday. This move seemed to be in the works for a few weeks, with DCR having no contracted drivers for next season.

Both Rinus Veekay and rookie Jacob Abel were on single-year contracts, which expired after the season finale in Nashville. Besides these two uncontracted drivers, there are three more prospects in contention for three vacant seats - one each at Dale Coyne Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing, and AJ Foyt Racing - for the 2026 IndyCar season.

A key factor in all three cases would be the signed driver's ability to sponsor their seat entirely or at least substantially. Let's take a look at those five prospects, ranked in order of likelihood to secure a seat for next season.

#5 Jacob Abel

Jacob Abel's future remains unclear after a terrible rookie season. But because of a slight improvement towards the end of the season, it seems he is still in the driver market.

Moreover, the 24-year-old brings substantial financial backing, with ABEL Motorsports, the team founded and owned by his father, Bill Abel, which races in Indy NXT, as one of the backers.

#4 Linus Lundqvist

Linus Lundqvist at the INDYCAR Series Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

2024 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Linus Lundqvist was confirmed as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver for the 2025 season, but the team surprisingly sacked him in February to sign Kyffin Simpson. Since then, the 26-year-old has been toiling for a potential 2026 return.

Lundqvist attended the majority of the race weekends in 2025 to keep his availability at the top of team owners' minds. It was one of the reasons Arrow McLaren signed him as a reserve driver for the Indy Toronto weekend when a concussed Nolan Siegel's availability was in doubt.

Lundqvist could be in play for the second seat alongside Dennis Hauger at Dale Coyne Racing.

#3 Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean spent a year on the sidelines in 2025 after losing his seat at Juncos Hollinger Racing. However, he found a way to remain among the developments by serving as IndyCar's newest team, PREMA Racing's reserve driver.

For 2026, the former F1 driver is actively in the hunt for a seat, with his former team, Dale Coyne Racing, understood to be the top destination.

#2 Conor Daly

Conor Daly was a standout performer on ovals in the 2025 IndyCar season. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver was brave enough to use the high line on any given occasion and made his IndyCar rivals look like amateurs on several instances. However, JHR, like DCR, needs drivers with financial backing and substantial sponsorships.

Though Daly lost a $3.5 million sponsor weeks before the 2025 season started, he exploited his business acumen to secure more sponsors as the season passed to retain his full-time seat.

The 33-year-old is in talks with both Juncos Hollinger Racing and AJ Foyt Racing for 2026.

#1 Rinus Veekay - IndyCar's top driver prospect for 2026

NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Dale Coyne Racing wanted to renew Veekay's contract, as the Dutch driver had exceeded expectations this season, also securing a shock podium at the Indy Toronto. However, he rejected the team's offer and made it clear that he wouldn't return to the team in 2026.

Initially, it was speculated that he would replace Team Penske-bound David Malukas in the No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevy. However, new developments indicate he won't drive for AJFR. Veekay is now the top contender to replace Daly in the No. 76 Chevy at Juncos Hollinger Racing.

