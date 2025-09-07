After Scott McLaughlin, Will Buxton calls out McLaren's ridiculous team orders at Italian GP

IndyCar’s play-by-play announcer Will Buxton came out and slammed McLaren for the team orders at the 2025 Italian GP. Buxton responded to Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin’s tweet about the “wild” team orders to swap Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.Max Verstappen took the pole position and sprinted away with the Italian GP win, with the two McLaren drivers finishing P2 and P3. Lando Norris settled into P2 after the Dutchman sprinted away, with his teammate Piastri in P3, 6 seconds behind the Briton.With the two McLarens going long in the first stint, hoping for a safety car, the team eventually made the call to pit with 10 laps left in the race. The team pitted Piastri first, ensuring Norris that the Australian wouldn't undercut him. However, Lando Norris had a slow pitstop and came out behind his teammate.Piastri's race engineer then instructed the driver to swap positions with Norris, to which the Australian replied that pit stops are a part of racing. While Oscar Piastri was hesitant at first, he eventually complied and swapped positions with his teammate.Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin took to the social media platform X and called out McLaren for the team orders, detailing how it didn't make sense to him. Former F1TV host and commentator Will Buxton replied to McLaughlin's post on X, as he agreed with the Kiwi driver and slammed McLaren. He said,“Agreed. Hangover of last season is their overriding concern with providing the perception of parity. Follow the logic they’ve established to conclusion and ultimately you’d have to ask a driver to park up if their teammate had a mechanical.”However, this isn't the first time Will Buxton has called out McLaren's team orders, as he did the same last year after the Hungarian GP.When Will Buxton called out McLaren for “poor pitwall decisions” which led to Oscar Piastri's “subdued” winOscar Piastri was in the lead of the 2024 Hungarian GP with Lando Norris running behind him in P2. Being the lead driver, Piastri should've gotten the priority pitstop. However, McLaren pitted Lando Norris first, who undercut his teammate and got into the lead of the race.The team repeatedly asked Norris to give the position back to Piastri. The Briton was hesitant and kept the lead until the end of the race, where he swapped cars and led the Australian to his first victory.Will Buxton, who was then working with F1TV, called out McLaren for their poor decisions as he tweeted,“Once again, poor pitwall decisions led to McLaren putting their drivers in unacceptable positions of having to make the calls for themselves on track. Don't want Lando in the lead, don't give him the undercut. A wholly unnecessary mess. The team has to get itself together.”Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficialLINKOnce again, poor pitwall decisions led to McLaren putting their drivers in unacceptable positions of having to make the calls for themselves on track. Don't want Lando in the lead, don't give him the undercut. A wholly unnecessary mess. The team has to get itself together.Will Buxton then came out and slammed McLaren's poor decisions, which led to a subdued Oscar Piastri, who won his first-ever F1 race under such controversial circumstances.“One of the most subdued first time winner's radio I've ever heard. Utterly horrible race management from McLaren once again, denying the Australian the pure and unbridled jubilation he should have felt,” wrote Will BuxtonWill Buxton @wbuxtonofficialLINKOne of the most subdued first time winner's radio I've ever heard. Utterly horrible race management from McLaren once again, denying the Australian the pure and unbridled jubilation he should have felt.Oscar Piastri was reminded of the 2024 Hungarian GP as his race engineer was convincing the Australian to swap positions with Norris at the 2025 Italian GP.