Alex Palou expects a heightened 'struggle' in Indy 500 qualifying with IndyCar's hybrids

Alex Palou has given a worrying update about the potential struggles that drivers could face during the qualifying session for the 109th Indy 500. All 34 entries for this year's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway took part in a two-day open test last week.

For the first time, IndyCar allowed the drivers to use the qualifying boost during the test. The morning session on day two became a qualifying simulation session, with drivers touching speeds of 233 mph. However, as Palou highlighted after the day's conclusion, the hybrid systems and the additional 105 pounds it added to the car affected the four-lap qualifying-style run for many drivers.

When asked about his assessment of what the boost contributed to the cars, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said (via ASAP Sports):

"I expected to have slower speeds, honestly. We saw many 232s, right? I think that's pretty good. Yeah, I mean, it's a test, so... I think if it was qualifying day, we would have seen even better speeds. I don't think it changes. Like doing 233 or 231, it doesn't change at all. It's better for the record and all that stuff, talking about speeds. Driver feel-wise, it doesn't really change."

Palou then spoke about how the qualifying runs will be tougher than previous years because of the hybrids.

"I think it's just tougher now to make a good, clean four laps, while in the past we've seen it's been pretty easy to just be consistent. Now, at least today, there was many more people struggling to make a good, consistent four-lap run," he added.

Alex Palou had earned pole position for the Indy 500 in 2023, with a record four-lap average speed of 234.217 mph. However, Scott McLaughlin snatched the record within one year by qualifying on pole for the 108th running of the race in 2024 with a speed of 234.220 mph.

Alex Palou highlights the importance of using the hybrid assist at the Indy 500

Alex Palou leads a bunch of cars at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The rechargeable hybrid assist on the new Indy cars gives drivers an additional boost for a short period. While drivers like Kyle Larson felt underwhelmed by the boost in the Indy 500 open test, Alex Palou feels it could make a considerable difference in the race. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"For the race, it's actually a big boost. It just gives you enough that (if) you're in the lead, maybe you can keep it on the lead for one lap, then obviously you need to recharge. Probably you get passed then.

"It's good enough that you can pass. You can pass when you're fourth to third or fifth to fourth, when the tires are good. Then when you have no tires, it's pretty tough."

Even in the lead-up to the test, Alex Palou had emphasized the substantial role that the hybrid assist would play in making passes at the Indy 500. In 2024, the Spaniard started 14th on the grid and finished in fifth place. He has yet to win the Greatest Spectacle of Racing, with P2 in 2021 as his best result.

