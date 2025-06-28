Alex Palou gives honest verdict on Nolan Siegel's "angry" rant against Team Penske that went viral

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou has given his verdict on Nolan Siegel's X-rated rant against rivals Team Penske. The incident took place at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway after Siegel clashed with Penske's Scott McLaughlin on the track.

The 20-year-old was about to be lapped by McLaughlin, who was leading the race. He had the right to defend against getting lapped, but Siegel defended too aggressively, nearly pushing his Penske rival off the track. IndyCar gave the Arrow McLaren driver a drive-through penalty for the same.

Nolan Siegel was furious on his team radio, as he let out an expletive-laden rant about the penalty and Team Penske. It sparked controversy on social media, with both Arrow McLaren and Siegel apologizing before the next race at Road America.

Alex Palou, known for his calm demeanor, has given his opinion on the matter. In a recent episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast, the three-time IndyCar champion said [9:45 onwards]:

"I think we should embrace moments like that whenever it's not super disrespectful. I think he was angry. I'm not supporting the message, but I'm supporting that we're driving a 220 mph car, we're fighting for the race, fighting for our career. Everybody gets a bit anxious when they are on the road car, so imagine inside an Indy car. So as long as you are not being super disrespectful, that should be fine."

Palou also spoke about the difference between IndyCar and other sports when it comes to the athletes' in-event messages being broadcast on live TV.

"I think it's good for the fans to be able to hear that and to know how different drivers react and what we think when we're in the car. I think it was not good. It's obviously not what you need to hear all the time, but it's the first time he's done it, so should be fine."

Scott McLaughlin had a similar opinion on Nolan Siegel's rant, despite being in the firing line of the message, saying that he's 'no angel' himself. The No. 3 Penske driver DNFed at Gateway with a mechanical issue, while Siegel finished P19, and Alex Palou in P8.

Alex Palou nominated alongside Max Verstappen in the ESPY's Best Driver category

Alex Palou at the IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Alex Palou has been nominated in the Best Driver category for the 2025 ESPY Awards. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been thoroughly dominant in IndyCar this season with six wins in nine races. The Spaniard also won his first Indy 500 this year in what was also a breakthrough oval win for him.

Palou has also won two back-to-back IndyCar titles and is gunning for a third consecutive championship this year and fourth overall. He is one of four drivers in the 2025 ESPYs Best Driver category, alongside reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who is leading the F1 championship this year, and NASCAR's Joey Logano.

Voting for the ESPYs is open until 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 16, three hours before the ESPYS will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

