"Benefitting one guy's bank account": Alexander Rossi casts doubts on IndyCar's "annoying" trend after Andretti development

2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi has expressed concern with the growing trend of technical partnerships in IndyCar. His comments in light of Dale Coyne Racing announcing a technical partnership with Andretti Global for the 2026 season.

On September 23, DCR announced it had signed 2025 Indy NXT champion Dennis Hauger as a full-time driver for the 2026 IndyCar season. The former Red Bull talent drove for Andretti in Indy NXT, and his signing naturally paved the way for a DCR-Andretti technical alliance.

In 2026, there will be three technical alliances - Chip Ganassi Racing supporting Meyer Shank Racing, Team Penske supporting AJ Foyt Racing, and Andretti Global supporting Dale Coyne Racing. Alexander Rossi, who drives for Ed Carpenter Racing, a team with no technical alliance, isn't on board with this "annoying" trend.

He voiced his opinion about the same on a recent episode of his Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, saying [34:20 onwards]:

"The technical partnerships are getting a little annoying. Because I just don't know what it is benefiting aside from... well, I know what exactly it's benefiting. It's benefiting one guy's bank account, and it's benefiting another team's performance. But in terms of the series, F1 has kind of a stance on this. The Toro Rosso-Red Bull relationship has always been a gray area. The Haas-Ferrari relationship was always a little bit in the gray area."

"It seems that it's getting a little bit out of hand, because now, quite frankly, you've got Ganassi with the B-team, Penske with the B-team, and Andretti with the B-team. So you've got the three heavy-hitter teams, all with subsidiary teams," Rossi added.

However, the 34-year-old emphasized that his aversion to technical alliances doesn't stem from his being part of a team that doesn't have one of the front-running teams' data to rely upon. Alexander Rossi had the "same opinion" when he drove for Andretti Global, which had a technical alliance with Meyer Shank Racing, and also during his stint at Arrow McLaren, when it had entered a strategic alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Alexander Rossi questions the impact of technical alliances on IndyCar's charter system

NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alexander Rossi also touched upon the possible negative impact that technical alliances in IndyCar could have on the charter system. IndyCar implemented its much-awaited charter program in 2025, with 10 teams signing up for it.

Fundamentally, a charter gives its holder the right to compete in the premier American open-wheel racing series. This was done to create value for the teams committed to IndyCar by providing them with this intangible asset, if not for which, their value would be limited to the physical equipment they own.

Alexander Rossi shone a light on the possible unfavorable connection between technical alliances and the charter systems, saying:

"Where it's weird for me, and this is coming from a non-competitor standpoint... this is me taking a step back and saying, 'I'm not driving against said cars,' is there was a very clear direction from IndyCar in terms of the future of the series, of having teams that brought a certain level of quality and commitment to the championship and they were rewarded with a charter, right?"

"I'm just wondering by making it so that the big teams are having now an influence on the small teams or on a select amount of small teams, is that really bringing the best organizations into the field for these charter programs?" the IndyCar veteran questioned.

There are 25 chartered entries in IndyCar, with each team having the right to have a maximum of three such entries. Alexander Rossi drives for one of Ed Carpenter Racing's two charters.

