"Bloody painful": Will Power heavily disapproves of IndyCar's latest car decision for Iowa double-header

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power has disapproved of IndyCar's latest decision for its car package for the Iowa double-header. He expressed his concerns with the high downforce package, which turned out to be physically taxing at the Iowa test last week.

IndyCar held an official test last Wednesday (June 25) to test a new package it curated for the Iowa race. The series did so to improve racing at the 0.875-mile oval, which was repaved by NASCAR ahead of its inaugural Cup Series race there last year. The changes were detrimental to IndyCar racing, with the high line of the track rendered useless.

The double-header last year turned into a one-lane race, which disappointed the drivers. This led IndyCar to try a higher downforce, lower power package this year. However, Will Power wasn't happy about it.

Speaking about it on the Stacking Pennies podcast hosted by Corey Lajoie, the Team Penske driver said:

"I was just trying to say to bloody IndyCar that 'Man, you gotta take some downforce off'. I'm just waiting for the tire to fail. It's just insane. It's painful. Like the G-force is bloody painful.

Elaborating on how worn out his body felt by the end of the test, Power added:

We have 15 minutes at the end of the day... so let's just fill it up and do half stint with half stint. At the end of it, my arms are aching. You're just like (hand gesture about no energy left to steer the car), 'Hope I don't have a moment.' I'll be interested to see what they do with the package there because someone did have a tire failure."

Conor Daly was the quickest among 21 drivers at the Iowa test. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver clocked an unofficial best lap of 181.315 mph. Will Power was 14th-quickest with a best lap of 179.535 mph.

Will Power gives a shout-out to the "real heroes" via IndyCar sponsor's campaign

American wireless operator Verizon has been a longtime primary sponsor of Will Power in IndyCar. At the 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from June 14 to 15, Verizon honored first responders. With its 'Verizon Frontline First Lap', they organized a ceremonial first lap for the first responders during the race weekend.

Power was also part of a special meet-and-greet at the First Responders Tent. The 2018 Indy 500 winner interacted with fans and a number of public safety personnel. Verizon recently shared a video of their efforts from the weekend. The caption to their X post read:

"The Verizon Frontline First Lap puts first responders in the lead. It was a chance for the crowds at @WWTRaceway and @PoconoRaceway to honor those on the front lines who keep us safe. Shoutout to @Team_Penske driver @12WillPower for helping make this moment special."

Power, who won pole position that weekend, reacted to the post.

"Appreciate all the real heroes out there," he wrote.

In April, Verizon announced it would donate $6 million to the Indiana veterans' debt relief. They also gave Will Power the opportunity to add $1 million to that amount, provided he finished in the Top 10 at the 109th running of the Indy 500.

Though he couldn't do that after getting relegated to the back of the grid after Team Penske's qualifying controversy, Verizon donated that additional $1 million anyway. Power goes into the upcoming race weekend at Mid-Ohio after two disappointing races and in search of his and Team Penske's first win of the season.

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

