ChatGPT picks Super Bowl 2025 favorite as prediction question stumps IndyCar driver

IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist took the easy way out to pick the 2025 Super Bowl winner as Meyer Shank Racing's social media account uploaded a post on X detailing how the Swedish driver did it. Rosenqvist took the help of AI tool ChatGPT to reveal the favorite for the Super Bowl.

The 2025 Super Bowl will be played between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Rosenqvist was questioned about the 2025 Super Bowl champion and he picked the Chiefs as the favorite. Meyer Shank Racing revealed how he chose the answer as the post read:

“#MSRpicks You'll never guess why @FRosenqvist picks the Chiefs to win the #SuperBowlLIX . Listen below.”

Trending

In the attached audio, Felix Rosenqvist said:

“I think… Actually, I don't know the teams but Emille (Felix’s wife) said that ChatGPT says that the Chiefs are likely to win, so, there you go.”

Expand Tweet

Rosenqvist is a Swedish native and moved to the US in 2019, hence it isn't uncommon for him to not be familiar with the NFL. IndyCar’s Instagram account also uploaded a post with answers from different drivers as they chose their pick for the 2025 Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Marco Andretti shared a post as he suggested that he'd meet the fans after the game if the Eagles win the Super Bowl. The Andretti Global driver did the same when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, winning the prestigious game in 2024 as well as in 2023. They faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl, and won 38-35.

IndyCar released the Pato O'Ward promo on February 8th, just in time for the Super Bowl as reports suggest that all three of FOX’s IndyCar promos will air during the event.

Pato O'Ward dropped hints about the IndyCar promotions at the Super Bowl

As per the reports, a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl costs anywhere between $7.5M to $8M, which is justifiable since it is arguably one of the biggest sporting events of the year. With all three of IndyCar on FOX promos being around 45 seconds, the total cost is estimated to be upwards of $30M.

As Pato O'Ward's promo was released, he shared the same on his Instagram stories and asked the fans to keep an eye out for it during the Super Bowl. His story read:

“If you are watching the Super Bowl on FOX tomorrow.... keep an eye out”

Image credits: Instagram/@patriciooward

The first IndyCar on FOX promo released starred Josef Newgarden and also featured legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Just a couple weeks later, the Alex Palou promo was also released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback