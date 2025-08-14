Conor Daly exposes Ed Carpenter Racing after terrifying IndyCar crash: "They have no respect for my life"

After a terrifying crash during IndyCar's Portland GP, Conor Daly has exposed the grudge Ed Carpenter Racing was still holding against him. The IndyCar veteran drove for ECR for three and a half seasons from 2020 to 2023.

Daly had a part-time ride with the team in the initial two years but landed a full-time seat for 2022 after bringing BitNile as a sponsor to the team. However, he could only manage two Top 10 finishes that year, with teammate Rinus Veekay outperforming him.

In 2023, ECR abruptly parted ways with Conor Daly after seven races. The statements by both parties indicated a mutual decision that included no hard feelings. However, after Daly's tussle with ECR driver Christian Rasmussen at the Portland GP last weekend, the IndyCar veteran slammed his former team.

The two drivers fought for position early in the 110-lap race. Rasmussen pushed Daly off the track on lap 13, which irked the latter. When Conor Daly made another overtake attempt on lap 15, his ECR rival made contact with his car, sending him into the barriers at over 150 mph.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver criticized the upper management of ECR on his Speed Street podcast, saying:

"Honestly, this is going to sound really bad, but the upper management of that team, ECR, they probably were hoping that I would have been rolled out of that accident in a coffin. They definitely have no respect for me or my life or whatever.

"Love the mechanics and all those guys on that team, my engineer Pete there is awesome. But the upper management there, I guarantee there's like a hit on me. That's a shame."

After Daly was released from the medical center at the Portland International Raceway, he didn't hold back in his criticism of Christian Rasmussen. The No. 76 Chevy driver called Rasmussen's move "inexcusable" and "pure insanity."

ECR crew member apologized to Conor Daly for hurtful comment after Portland crash

Immediately after Conor Daly's crash at the Portland GP, IndyCar broadcast Christian Rasmussen's team radio. The ECR driver sounded unaffected by the incident, as he directed a message to Daly, saying:

"He's just ramming into me now. He ran out of talent there. Watch the bottom here. I don't know what he expected me to do there."

The "ran out of talent" comment created quite a stir. However, on the aforementioned podcast, Conor Daly shared that an ECR crew member commented on their team radio and not Rasmussen. He also shared that the concerned person was his close friend.

"I actually know who said it, and I won't say his name because he came up to me at the airport and he apologized. He's a very close friend of mine, and I was very disappointed with what he said," the IndyCar veteran said.

IndyCar took no action against Rasmussen, which baffled the FOX commentators. Post-race, the Danish driver maintained the stance that he was in the right and Daly shouldn't have made a move in the high-speed Turn 10.

