Conor Daly sets the record straight on feud with Christian Rasmussen after Milwaukee surprise

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Aug 25, 2025 15:29 GMT
Christian Rasmussen and Conor Daly
Christian Rasmussen and Conor Daly | Source: Getty

Conor Daly and Christian Rasmussen's feud after the Portland GP took over the IndyCar sphere. However, things have seemingly settled down between the pair as the Indiana-born driver dismissed any speculation about him being upset with Rasmussen's victory at Milwaukee. He also claimed the Dane to be a "fast driver" in his post-race interview.

Rasmussen became the sixth different race winner this year after deposing Alex Palou from the lead of the race in the closing stages. This helped him claim Ed Carpenter Racing's seventh race victory in the premier open-wheel racing category in the United States.

With the spotlight being on Rasmussen, his newly ignited rivalry with Daly was brought into question. Moreover, when asked about whether he was frustrated seeing the 25-year-old on the top step of the podium, Daly told Frontstretch:

"No, I don't care. I mean, he's a fast driver, so it doesn't matter. Everyone tries to play this stuff up. I mean, everyone's going to hit everyone every weekend because that's IndyCar racing now. So, he's a good driver and he made it happen. And the team called a great strategy." (1:09 onwards)
In stark contrast, Conor Daly finished 13th on the road after starting in eighth place.

Conor Daly on what halted him at the Milwaukee Mile 250 after a blazing getaway at the start

Conor Daly at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty
Conor Daly at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

Conor Daly was poised by many to take another top-10 finish at the short oval after his impressive run of results at similar race tracks earlier in the year. The 33-year-old had even climbed up to fourth at the start of the race before yellow flags took over the track for Nolan Siegel's crash.

While he had lightning pace at the race start, this jolt of power soon got lost, where Daly more often than not lost positions rather than making his way to the front of the field. Reflecting on the weekend ending in a subpar manner after early promising signs, he said in the same interview:

"Obviously, the first set, we could run fourth pretty easily. But just a different package this year for us. I know just just struggled a little bit more with it. I think if we got clear track and if we got a good jump." (0:23 onwards)
"But on the restarts, I was under steering before we even got up to power. So I'm very confused as to what was happening there. So there's just a lot that was very out of the ordinary for our car on an oval."

Meanwhile, the IndyCar grid heads over to the Nashville Superspeedway to round out the 2025 season.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
