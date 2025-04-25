Courtney Force mixes beach views with hilarious jab at Graham Rahal’s love for pizza in tropical vacation post

IndyCar star Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, recently uploaded a video of the beach on Instagram while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. However, the former NHRA driver didn't miss the opportunity to take a jab at her husband's love for pizza, as Rahal could be heard speaking about the same in the background.

Graham Rahal took to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 open test from April 23 to April 24. However, just a few hours after the test ended, Courtney Force uploaded a video of the beach with the RLL driver in the background.

As per her latest posts and stories, the Rahal and Force families are vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands, located in the Atlantic Ocean, specifically southeast of Miami, Florida, and between the Bahamas and the island of Hispaniola. Courtney Force recorded the video as she sat in a shack on the beach and recorded the deep blue ocean. The caption of the video uploaded on her story read:

“Sound OFF if you want a beautiful beach video... Sound ON if u want to hear my husband talk about his love for 🍕😂 @grahamrahal”

Courtney Force's story - Source: via @courtneyforce on Instagram

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal could be heard in the background as the 36-year-old grew impatient for his pizza. The IndyCar driver could be heard saying:

“You know what I'm excited for today? My 2 p.m. pizza. That pizza was so good”

Courtney Force also uploaded a post on Instagram from the family’s vacation. Graham Rahal's wife uploaded a carousel of six images, the first of which was a group photo that included Rahal, his wife, Courtney, their daughters, and NHRA legend John Force. The caption of the post read:

“Family time on island time”

Rahal first interacted with Courtney Force on X (formerly Twitter), followed by a meeting at an NHRA event. A couple of years after their first meeting, they got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Harlan, in November 2020 and their second daughter, Tinley, in September 2022.

Graham Rahal's heart-in-mouth moment at the Indy 500 open test

Graham Rahal had a hair-raising moment on the first day of the Indy 500 test as the RLL driver brushed the barrier. Rahal’s car got out of shape while exiting turn 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and smacked the rear tire into the barrier. The same was followed by a collision with the wall, which broke the rear suspension.

Still going at a considerable speed, the RLL car swerved going into Turn 4, but Rahal was able to control the car and bring it into the pit. Kyle Larson had a similar moment on the second day of testing and totaled his car.

Rahal finished the first day of testing as the 14th quickest driver and was P16 in the qualifying simulation session run on the second day of the test. Rahal's teammate, Takuma Sato, slammed the car into the barriers on the second day of testing despite being the fastest driver on the qualifying-simulation session with a top speed of 232.565 MPH.

