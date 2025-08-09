  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Danica Patrick dons purple bikini during dreamy Italian vacation

Danica Patrick dons purple bikini during dreamy Italian vacation

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 09, 2025 17:38 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty
Danica Patrick at the F1 Miami GP - Source: Getty

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared the latest batch of images from her trip to Europe. The 43-year-old posted photos from the latest leg of her Europe vacation, which took her to Sicily.

Ad

With the summer at its peak, Patrick decided to take a trip to Europe. The first leg of the trip took the 43-year-old to Ibiza, an island in Spain known for its nightlife. Danica shared a couple of posts from Ibiza on her Instagram profile and then took off to Italy.

The former IndyCar uploaded her photo dump from Sicily on August 8, 2025, as the Wisconsin-born shared a carousel of 12 images.

The first couple of images were of Danica in a purple bikini accessorized with a golden necklace on a beach in Sicily. The next couple of images were of the sea view.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The last few slides were images of the food that Danica Patrick had in Italy, which included different types of Pasta and an octopus. The caption to the post read,

“Bello e delizioso Sicily....” which translates to “Beautiful and delicious Sicily..”
The next part of the caption read, “Taormina must be on everyone's list!”
Ad

Danica Patrick continues to be an idol for female drivers around the globe despite retiring in 2018. Patrick was the first and only woman to date to win an IndyCar race.

The former racecar driver shifted focus from driving to becoming a TV presenter for Sky Sports, and most recently, has been involved in the world of politics.

Danica Patrick shared the story of losing her phone and credit cards in Europe

Danica Patrick uploaded a post on her Instagram on July 30, 2025. It was an image of the 43-year-old in a pink bikini on a yacht. The former IndyCar driver reflected on her trip to Europe in the post and revealed how she lost her phone, cards, and IDs. The caption read,

Ad
“I don't know why I ever leave Europe in the summer. It's such a vibe. The food, architecture, weather, water, pace of life, lack of tipping, and chemtrails. Haha. I did lose my phone while I was there, and credit cards and ID.... 8 days with zero technology. If I didn't respond to a message, it's lost in the cloud.... Like I am here in this picture... and where I wish I still was!”

Patrick recently made an appearance for FOX as a host for the 2025 Indy 500.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications