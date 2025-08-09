Danica Patrick dons purple bikini during dreamy Italian vacation

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared the latest batch of images from her trip to Europe. The 43-year-old posted photos from the latest leg of her Europe vacation, which took her to Sicily.With the summer at its peak, Patrick decided to take a trip to Europe. The first leg of the trip took the 43-year-old to Ibiza, an island in Spain known for its nightlife. Danica shared a couple of posts from Ibiza on her Instagram profile and then took off to Italy.The former IndyCar uploaded her photo dump from Sicily on August 8, 2025, as the Wisconsin-born shared a carousel of 12 images.The first couple of images were of Danica in a purple bikini accessorized with a golden necklace on a beach in Sicily. The next couple of images were of the sea view.The last few slides were images of the food that Danica Patrick had in Italy, which included different types of Pasta and an octopus. The caption to the post read,“Bello e delizioso Sicily....” which translates to “Beautiful and delicious Sicily..”The next part of the caption read, “Taormina must be on everyone's list!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanica Patrick continues to be an idol for female drivers around the globe despite retiring in 2018. Patrick was the first and only woman to date to win an IndyCar race.The former racecar driver shifted focus from driving to becoming a TV presenter for Sky Sports, and most recently, has been involved in the world of politics.Danica Patrick shared the story of losing her phone and credit cards in EuropeDanica Patrick uploaded a post on her Instagram on July 30, 2025. It was an image of the 43-year-old in a pink bikini on a yacht. The former IndyCar driver reflected on her trip to Europe in the post and revealed how she lost her phone, cards, and IDs. The caption read,“I don't know why I ever leave Europe in the summer. It's such a vibe. The food, architecture, weather, water, pace of life, lack of tipping, and chemtrails. Haha. I did lose my phone while I was there, and credit cards and ID.... 8 days with zero technology. If I didn't respond to a message, it's lost in the cloud.... Like I am here in this picture... and where I wish I still was!”Patrick recently made an appearance for FOX as a host for the 2025 Indy 500.