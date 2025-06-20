Danica Patrick drops 3-word reaction to Arizona breaking heat temperature record once again

With rising global warming, various states across the United States have witnessed a surge of heat this summer, and Danica Patrick has been wary about it. Reports have shown that Arizona broke the heat record (yet again), and the 43-year-old shared her thoughts on it.

Patrick is a former IndyCar and NASCAR driver. She became the first female driver to lead the Indy 500, finish inside the top-three of the fabled race, and win an IndyCar race.

While Patrick's racing career came to an end in 2018, when she started her last two races in NASCAR and IndyCar, she has been active on social media. Over the last year, apart from being a motorsport pundit, she has shared her opinions on the issues that US citizens have been dealing with.

Recently, Patrick came across a post sharing how Arizona recorded a heat wave of 117°F, a place where her massive mansion resides. This led her to drop a three-word reaction on how she needs to escape to find a cooler place across the nation:

"I. Must. Escape."

Patrick has often shared her thoughts on the political administration, as she campaigned for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Danica Patrick compliments Donald Trump's administration in the United States

Since Donald Trump came into power, Danica Patrick has used her social media to be an activist of the US President's work. Trump's administration formed the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, which released its report in late May in Washington, D.C.

Patrick was an attendee of the event, who penned a note on her social media about how the report will soon help American children:

"It was a monumental day in Washington DC with the release of the MAHA commission report! The turnout was incredible…. Not only from passionate health experts but from so many within the government itself wanting to make American healthy again. And most importantly, the children. Thank you @robertfkennedyjr for your unwavering resolve to this cause, @brookelrollins for the support and vision of the American ranchers and farmers, and to @realdonaldtrump for supporting the mission. This position by our leaders requires bravery and perseverance.

"And what I look forward to for the most…. Is what more we will do as a country when we are healthy. Because when you are merely surviving you are not thriving. Here’s to a country that starts firing on all cylinders."

On the racing side of things, Danica Patrick's last outing, as a broadcaster, at a race weekend was at the Canadian GP, where she faced massive backlash from the European fans after her mistake was pointed out by a former F1 champion on the broadcast.

