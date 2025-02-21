Danica Patrick drops 4-word reaction to a meme on Kash Patel's confirmation as the FBI director

Danica Patrick shared a celebratory message along with a meme on her Instagram story after Kash Patel was confirmed as the new FBI director following a close senate hearing. Patrick has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump both before and after his election victory.

Patrick has been a controversial figure in the media and among fans ever since her retirement from motorsports. The American has been even more contentious ever since she announced she would be voting for the first time in her life for Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections.

Her affinity with Trump did not just stop there, as Patrick actively participated in campaign rallies and advocated her support for the new American President. She has also shared her support for the nominations and the subsequent successful senate hearings of multiple nominees, including Tulsi Gabbard.

Kash Patel was confirmed by the US Senate as the FBI Director on Thursday after a close 51-49 vote, and will now head the bureau he heavily criticized in the past. Danica Patrick seemingly approved of the appointment, as she shared a meme along with a 4-word message in support of Patel on her instagram story.

She posted an edited meme depicting the FBI X account saying "Sh*t", adding her own caption:

"Bring it on Kash!"

Screen grab of Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via @danicapatrick]

Patrick's support for Trump has come with personal challenges. She admitted that her political views have divided her fan base and even affected some friendships. But she claimed that she sees it as a natural filtering process, claiming that when one gets into politics, they lose half of their friends.

The 42-year-old has been a promiment public figure since her first ever season in IndyCar in 2005, when she was named Rookie of the Year. She later made history by becoming the first and only female driver to win an IndyCar race in 2008.

Danica Patrick attended Trump campaign rally at Pennsylvania in November

Danica Patrick speaking at Donald Trump campaign In Pennsylvania, Nov 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick attended and spoke at a Donald Trump rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania during the 78-year-old's campaign trail ahead of the Presidential elections. She even aimed a dig at Kamala Harris' celebrity campaigners.

She took aim at celebrities endorsing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, specifically referencing their ties to high-profile parties hosted by rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is facing multiple lawsuits and allegations for sexual misconduct and abuse.

"I never went to a Diddy party. I am doing this because I love this country." she said. [via Economic Times]

Patrick mentioned this, implying that unlike Hollywood elites, her support for Trump was based on personal conviction rather than social connections.

The former driver has come under fire from a section of her fans, who have claimed that she is using her platform and influence to spread unconfirmed news and conspirary theories on multiple occasions.

