Danica Patrick shares a clip from her podcast with Jessica Reed Kraus

Danica Patrick shared a clip from the latest episode of her podcast Pretty Intense with American author and influencer Jessica Reed Kraus via her instagram on Monday. The pair talked about a variety of topics during their chat, including Kraus' work and their opinions on the American political scene.
Jessica Reed Kraus' political affiliations first began shifting during the Corona Virus pandemic and the author has since become an advocate for the Republican party and Donald Trump. Her content online is a mix of celebrity gossip and social and political commentary.
Much like Danica Patrick herself, Kraus has also been accused of spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories by many fans online, especially ever since she switched her political affiliations. During her appearance of Patrick's podcast, she also claimed that she lost friends and fans alike after having come out in support of the current United States commander in Chief.
Patrick and Kraus have been full of praise for the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in the past, and the pair also attended her confirmation hearing in front of the senate back in January of this year. Patrick shared an unseen selfie of them together on Monday, standing in front of the Capitol building.
Since Trump has assumed office in January, Patrick has been an advocate and supporter of almost all his policy decisions and has even praised the cabinet nominations made by the President. Additionally, she has heaped the most praise at Gabbard and US Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr..