Danica Patrick shares a clip from her podcast with Jessica Reed Kraus

Danica Patrick shared a clip from the latest episode of her podcast Pretty Intense with American author and influencer Jessica Reed Kraus via her instagram on Monday. The pair talked about a variety of topics during their chat, including Kraus' work and their opinions on the American political scene.

Danica Patrick has used her social media platforms to stay connected to her fans ever since her retirement from motorsports in 2018. The former IndyCar star has utilized her social media to share not just updates from her day to day life, but also her thoughts and opinions on social and political issues.

Patrick has also used her podcast, Pretty Intense, for a similar purpose, which has moved to covering a lot of political issues in recent times, due to her own political affiliations with the Republican party. On Monday, she shared a clip for a recent episode of her podcast via her instagram, featuring author Jessica Reed Kraus.

In the clip, which serves as a teaser for the episode, the pair could be seen discussing a whole host of topics such as politics, the influence of hollywood and Kraus' journey of turning from a Democrat to a Republican. The American has famously switched over to the right-wing in recent times, after having opposed Donald Trump in previous years, especially when he first ran for President in 2016.

Jessica Reed Kraus' political affiliations first began shifting during the Corona Virus pandemic and the author has since become an advocate for the Republican party and Donald Trump. Her content online is a mix of celebrity gossip and social and political commentary.

Much like Danica Patrick herself, Kraus has also been accused of spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories by many fans online, especially ever since she switched her political affiliations. During her appearance of Patrick's podcast, she also claimed that she lost friends and fans alike after having come out in support of the current United States commander in Chief.

Danica Patrick also shared a photo with Jessica Reed Kraus via her instagram story

Danica Patrick speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, Nov, 2024- Source: Getty

As part of her promotion for the podcast episode, Danica Patrick also shared a 10 week old photograph of herself with Jessica Reed Kraus, standing in front of the United States Capitol. The pair had attended Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C, back in January 2025.

Patrick and Kraus have been full of praise for the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in the past, and the pair also attended her confirmation hearing in front of the senate back in January of this year. Patrick shared an unseen selfie of them together on Monday, standing in front of the Capitol building.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Danica Patrick had shared an instagram post when she attended the event, back on January 31st, and also shared a photograph of herself sitting with Kraus at the venue, on slide 3 of the post.

Since Trump has assumed office in January, Patrick has been an advocate and supporter of almost all his policy decisions and has even praised the cabinet nominations made by the President. Additionally, she has heaped the most praise at Gabbard and US Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr..

