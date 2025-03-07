Danica Patrick shares video defending Donald Trump's efforts to stop the Russia-Ukraine war

Danica Patrick has shared a reel wherein British political commentator Matthew Goodwin is highlighting how President Donald Trump is trying to stop the war in Ukraine. The former IndyCar driver claimed that Trump is a "President of peace and truth".

Patrick's political affiliations are no secret and she is an outspoken Trump supporter. She has showcased her support for him time and again over the last 12 months.

Ever since Trump assumed office in January, Patrick has shared her support for almost all of his policy decisions and cabinet appointments, through her social media. Most recently, she stirred more controversy when she questioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attire for his meeting with President Trump.

On Friday, she posted a story on her instagram, sharing a reel wherein British political commentator Matthew Goodwin claimed that people around the world seem to be angry at Donald Trump for trying to stop a war. Posting this reel, which was originally shared by television personality Dr. Sheila Nazarian, she wrote:

"Well said. President of peace and truth. And truth rocks the boat baby."

Screen grab of Danica Patrick's instagram story, sharing Matthew Goodwin's comments on Donald Trump [via instagram/@danicapatrick]

A popular right-wing voice on social media, Nazarian had shared the video via her instagram account.

"Why are people so mad about stopping war?" she captioned the video.

Danica Patrick has not shied away from controversy and has often shared her blunt and aggressive pro-Trump stance on the internet. Recently she and Elon Musk faced flak after a post on X by a former Red Bull Racing engineer, criticizing Patrick, was removed and the user's account was also suspended.

Many fans highlighted the negative side of having Trump's close confidant in charge of such a huge platform, and after this incident, many also questioned Musk's promise of restoring 'free speech' via X.

Danica Patrick claimed she 'cannot take Zelenskyy seriously' due to his outfit while meeting President Donald Trump

Danica Patrick attending the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball, Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared her feelings about Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's outfit of choice for his meeting with President Donald Trump, as the pair met on February 28. She claimed that she cannot take him seriously due to the 'track suit' he was wearing.

A lot of Republican supporters and right-wing voices in the media questioned the Ukrainian President's clothes, suggesting that he should have worn a suit for his meeting with Trump.

Patrick echoed these sentiments and also mentioned that Zelenskyy could have worn a suit.

"I just can’t take Zelenskyy seriously in that track suit. 174B [dollars] later and still no suit….. or respect."

A lot has been made about United States' involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict since Trump and Zelenskyy's heated argument infront of the press. Patrick is one of many Republican flag-bearers, who are claiming that Trump is trying to stop the war by stopping military aid to Ukraine.

