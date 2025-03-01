"Like your F1 opinion, this is s**t too": Fans react to Danica Patrick questioning Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's clothes

Danica Patrick's post on X regarding Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's clothes has garnered a number of reactions from F1 fans, some of whom questioned her opinions. Patrick mentioned that she couldn't take Zelenskyy seriously in the 'track suit' he wore for his meeting with American President Donald Trump.

Patrick has not shied away from revealing her political affiliations in the past few months. She has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump and the Republican party and even campaigned for him before the election.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver spoke at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, campaigning for the 78-year-old back in November 2024. She is an open supporter of Trump and has backed majority of the policy decisions he has made since his term commenced.

On Friday, amid multiple Republican supporters questioning the Ukrainian President's choice of clothing for his meeting with Trump, Patrick also posted on X, to share similar feelings. She wrote:

"I just can’t take Zelenskyy seriously in that track suit. 174B (Dollars) later and still no suit….. or respect."

Majority of F1 fans were not too pleased with Patrick's post, and showcased their criticism in the replies of her post. User @inallySF wrote:

"Like your f1 opinion, this is s**t too"

"@espn @F1 it’s time to take out the trash. Danica has to go," wrote @BigEOnFire

"Really? A guy needs to wear what you think is right?" wrote another user.

"Representing a world sport means keeping politics out of it. Clearly Danica can not. This is worse than driver's occassionally swearing. Needs to go," said yet another fan.

Along with the negative reactions, there were also a few fans who seemed to agree with Patrick's views.

"Show respect and wear a suit," wrote another user.

"Seriously. What’s with that outfit. Like a Bond villain or something," said another fan.

Danica Patrick has appeared on Sky Sports' coverage of F1 on multiple occasions since 2021, including for all the United States-based Grands Prix. She also appeared on season 6 of Netflix's docu-series Drive to Survive as a pundit.

Danica Patrick appeared on Season 6 of Drive to Survive

Danica Patrick with Sky Sports at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick was one of the main pundits on season 6 of Netflix's Drive to Survive series. The latest season of the show is set to go live worldwide on March 7.

Patrick was joined by former Williams' Team Boss Claire Williams and former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton as the main pundits throughout the season. Speaking to the New York Post, the show's co-producer Tom Rogers explained that Patrick brought a great perspective to the show and does a good job explaining what goes inside a racing driver's brain. He said:

"With Danica, she brings a great perspective of what it’s like to drive a racing car and the challenges of the sport. I think she does a really good job explaining to our viewers some of the thought processes that the drivers are going through.” [via the New York Post]

While Claire Williams has seemed to continued in her role, as seen in the season 7 trailer, released on Friday, it is not confirmed whether Danica Patrick will return in her role as well. Former Haas team boss and fan favorite Guenther Steiner also appeared in the trailer, revealing that he will still be a part of the show, perhaps as a pundit.

