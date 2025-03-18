Danica Patrick turns heads with intense leg workout

Danica Patrick has shared videos from her leg workout at the gym routine via a series of Instagram stories. She made her IndyCar debut in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing and grabbed three pole positions in her rookie year. She joined Andretti's lineup in 2007 and became the first and only woman to win an IndyCar race in her second year with the American team.

The former driver then joined the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2010, also driving in IndyCar, but shifted to stock-car racing completely in 2012, the same year she also made her Sprint Cup series debut. After six years in the series, she decided to retire from motorsports. Since her retirement, she has become a media personality and used social media to share many updates from her personal life.

One of these is sharing workout routines regularly. On Monday, Patrick shared a series of stories on Instagram about her leg workout:

Still from Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

In a clip, a trainer counts while instructing Patrick on her exercise.

Still from Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

In another video, the 43-year-old does lunges, another leg exercise that primarily works the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps.

Still from Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

Finally, the one-time IndyCar race winner also shared another workout, again working on her hamstrings and glutes with a dumbbell to her chest.

Still from Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

Patrick has often shared her workout routines and other aspects of her life, including her personal and political opinions. She has gotten involved in numerous controversies lately due to her regular support of the Republican party and President Donald Trump.

Danica Patrick shared her opinion of Donald Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian President in February

Danica Patrick speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, November 2024 - Source: Getty

Last month, Danica Patrick reshared a video on X, of Donald Trump and JD Vance's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and wrote:

"How fun is it to watch not only our president but also vice president…… lead!!! I love 2025 so much. Comparison is not the thief of joy these days. It’s clarification of what our country needed. Thank you to all who voted for America first and common sense."

Patrick has been an ardent supporter and campaigner for the Republican party, since before the Presidential Elections in 2024. She even campaigned with and for now-DNI Tulsi Gabbard, during her campaign trail last year. She has also previously shared that she only got involved in politics in late 2023, after actively avoiding the news for many years.

