Details of Pato O'Ward's private McLaren F1 test before 2025 season emerge 

Pato O'Ward took part in a private F1 test with McLaren on Wednesday (Feb 12). The 25-year-old Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver has a dual role within F1 team McLaren Racing, being a reserve driver for the British outfit.

O'Ward was summoned to Jerez for a Pirelli test. The tire manufacturer is developing new tires for the 2026 season when F1 will implement a sweep of new regulations, including changes to the shape of the cars and the tires. The Mexican driver was one of two drivers testing at the former Spanish F1 circuit alongside Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

The duo completed 310 laps between them split almost equally. As per motorsport.com, they were in "mule" cars which were altered versions of the teams' 2023 F1 challengers. The McLaren driver clocked in a fastest lap of 1m 19.484s. He was considerably off Gasly's pace, who recorded a 1m 18.092s.

Trending

Pato O'Ward shared an update from his test day on X. Along with a selfie with the Jerez track in the background, he wrote:

"beauuuutiful day in Jerez today. 154Laps around one of my favorite circuits 😅 im ready to go destroy some dinner now, feels amazing to be back in a F1 car. @McLarenF1 "

Expand Tweet

While Alpine will take part in another test on Thursday with Gasly's teammate Jack Doohan taking the wheel of the A523, McLaren will make way for Mercedes, with George Russell piloting their car. Pirelli will continue to intermittently test the new tires with all teams, having been granted 40 test days for 2025.

Pato O'Ward's 'so close yet so far' relationship with F1

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward's passion was racing was instilled by his grandfather and fueled after getting hooked on F1. Since 2023, the Mexican has been eligible to race in F1, having fulfilled the super license requirements.

Since then, McLaren has employed his services as a reserve driver for the F1 team. However, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris signing long, multi-year contracts with the Woking outfit, O'Ward's role has been limited to testing. He has had the opportunity to race in three practice sessions over the last three seasons, including a Mexico GP FP1 outing in front of his home crowd.

Though racing in IndyCar occupies his full focus, Pato O'Ward's F1 dream will never die, as he revealed in 2023.

"I grew up with Formula 1 as my dream, it will still remain my dream until the day that I die. Because that just doesn’t go away. If something that is so powerful in you, that ultimately is what led me to IndyCar, you can’t just turn that off," he said via PlanetF1.

O'Ward also took part in the 2024 F1 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, emerging seventh-fastest overall out of 23 drivers. In late January this year, McLaren retained him in the F1 reserve driver role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback