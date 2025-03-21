"Did you go to a Diddy party?": Danica Patrick teases a clip of her new podcast's latest episode

Danica Patrick has shared a teaser video of the latest episode of her Pretty Intense podcast featuring Drea de Matteo. In the small clip she has shared, Patrick asks the Hollywood actor if she ever went to a Diddy party and she replied in the affirmative.

Ad

Danica Patrick had an illustrious motorsports career, having spent almost 20 years in different series around the world. In 2008, she became the first ever woman to win an IndyCar race with Andretti. Later on in her career, she also went over to NASCAR to apply her trade in stock-car racing.

After her retirement in 2018, Patrick has become a media personality and one of her business ventures has been her podcast, named Pretty Intense. She often invites guests from different walks of life, including motorsports, show business and even politics.

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, she released a teaser video of her new episode featuring Hollywood actor Drea de Matteo, in which she talks about staying away from other members of the film industry. Patrick then asks the 'Sopranos' star if she ever went to a Diddy party.

"You didn't go to a Diddy party?" asked Patrick.

"I did. Oh I did that. Hold on, I went back when his name was Puff Daddy. I met Michael Jackson at a Puffy party." replied de Matteo.

Ad

Ad

With her question, Patrick was referring to one of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties, that used to extravagant affairs and had many Hollywood stars in attendance. These parties had allegedly become the grounds for illicit activities, as accused by the prosecutors in the sexual misconduct cases levied against Combs.

The 53-year-old actor mentioned that she went to the parties during the 1990s and 2000s, when Diddy was known as 'Puff Daddy'.

Ad

"I never went to a Diddy party" : Danica Patrick's dig at Kamala Harris's celebrity endorsers back in November 2024

Danica Patrick spoke at a Donald Trump Rally in Pennsylvania, November 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick seemingly took a dig at Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris' celebrity endorsers from Hollywood, by mentioning that she never went to a Diddy party in her life. Patrick campaigned for Harris' opponent, Donald Trump, at Lititz, Pennsylvania in November 2024.

Ad

When Patrick came on stage during the rally, she mentioned her love for the country, and compared herself to some of Harris' endorsers and supporters, who are Hollywood stars.

"I never went to a Diddy party. I am doing this because I love this country." Patrick said. [via TMZ]"

Some of the names from Hollywood who endorsed Harris were Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo Di Caprio. All these, and others, have all been spotted at Diddy parties in the past.

Patrick became a strong voice in support of the Republican Party and Donald Trump during their campaign trail in 2024, and has been an ardent supporter of the American President in the policy decisions and cabinet nominations he has made ever since retaking office in January 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback