"Every performance has been quite spectacular": Danica Patrick reflects on the 2025 Grammy Awards

Former IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick recently took to social media to share her thoughts on the fashion choices and performances at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony. While she failed to get to grips with the ensemble of some of the celebrities present for the show in Los Angeles, she was thoroughly impressed with the level of talent showcased on stage.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards which took place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena, Loa Angeles, featured a mix of tributes and high-energy performances. The show opened with a tribute to the firefighters of Los Angeles, with artists like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars performing to honor those who helped combat recent wildfires.

Danica Patrick, who was watching the Award show on her TV, shared a video on her Instagram Story praising the artists for their spectacular performances.

"I might not understand the fashion at the Grammy's but every performance has been quite spectacular. So Kudos," she said through her IG Story.

Screengrab of Danica Patrick's Instagram Story praising Live performances at the 2025 Grammy Awards Ceremony (@danicapatrick via Instagram)

Speaking of good performances, here's a rundown of some of the best ones from Sunday night in LA:

Sabrina Carpenter took the stage with a big-band style performance of Espresso, blended with tap dancing before transitioning into a softer version of Please Please Please. She then brought back the high-energy elements of Espresso to close out her performance.

Another major highlight was Doechii, who made history as the third woman to win Best Rap Album. She delivered an intense performance, blending her songs Catfish and Denial is a River with incredible energy.

The ceremony also included a tribute to Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024. It was a collaborative segment including artists like Herbie Hancock, who played the piano while Stevie Wonder joined in on the harmonica, a nod to Grammys past. Cynthia Erivo sang Fly Me to the Moon, while Jacob Collier and Lainey Wilson put a country spin on Let the Good Times Roll.

While Danica Patrick enjoyed a night of music and performances, in recent times, she has been very active on social media in her support of President Donald Trump and his policies.

Danica Patrick sends out yet another message of support for Tulsi Gabbard

Danica Patrick has been vocal in her support for political figures, particularly former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. When President Donald Trump nominated Gabbard for the position of Director of National Intelligence, Patrick immediately voiced her approval. She shared a post from Newsmax on Instagram, endorsing Gabbard’s suitability for the role.

Despite her support, Gabbard’s nomination has faced opposition. During her confirmation hearings, even some of the Republican senators raised concerns about her qualifications, particularly regarding her views on Edward Snowden. Gabbard declined to give a direct answer when questioned about whether Snowden, who leaked classified documents before seeking asylum, should be considered a traitor.

However, Patrick has continued to support Gabbard. The former IndyCar driver recently shared another Instagram story featuring an image of her and wrote:

"We are praying for you @tulsigabbard! Then and now."

Danica Patrick has also supported Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for the position of Secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services and has actively spoken out against those who oppose his confirmation.

