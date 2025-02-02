Ex-IndyCar driver mourns the death of "happy go lucky" flight attendant Ian Epstein in DC plane crash

Former IndyCar driver Hunter McElrea has reacted to the death of Charlotte-based flight attendant Ian Epstein, who lost his life in the tragic collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC.

Epstein, aged 53, was one of 64 people on the flight that departed from Wichita, Kansas. It collided with a military helicopter, which had three soldiers onboard, over the Potomac River. None of the 67 involved survived the accident, making it the deadliest air disaster in the US since 2001.

Many people shared tributes for Ian Epstein on social media. He was a senior flight attendant for PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines. His sister, Robbie Bloom, told CNN about his cheerful nature, a sentiment that was echoed by many others online as videos of his friendliness and humor on flights emerged online.

Hunter McElrea, who finished ninth in the LMP2 class at IMSA's 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 25-26, revealed how Epstein was the flight attendant on his flight back from the race.

"This man was my flight attendant on the way back from Daytona on Monday… unbelievable. He was a happy go lucky guy… so sad 💔 " McElrea wrote on X.

McElrea's IndyCar career so far has been limited to a single appearance at the 2024 Indy Toronto for Dale Coyne Racing, where he DNFed to finish in 24th position. He raced in the Indy Lights series (now Indy NXT) for Andretti Global in 2022 and 2023, finishing runner-up to now-Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar driver Christian Rasmussen in the latter.

IndyCar legend Danica Patrick reacts to 'unbelievable and sad' Washington DC place crash

IndyCar's most accomplished female driver, Danica Patrick, was one of many celebrities reacting to the Washington DC plane crash on X. She was in DC for the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Alliance party, which is led by the former content team of Team Kennedy.

She shared her heartbroken reaction to the aircraft tragedy on X, writing:

"I am in DC and just left the @MAHAalliance party and heard about the plane crash here. So unbelievable and so sad. Prayers for those families affected."

Patrick debuted in IndyCar in 2005, racing for Rahal Letterman Racing (now Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing). She recorded many firsts for a female racer in the American open-wheel series, including leading the Indy 500 and winning a race - the 2008 Indy Japan 300. She has been actively involved in politics since mid-2024, endorsing now-US President Donald Trump during the 2025 presidential elections.

Among others reacting to the American Airlines plane crash was NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

