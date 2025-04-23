Exclusive: Yuven Sundaramoorthy likens IndyCar legend Scott Dixon to Tom Brady

Scott Dixon is one of IndyCar's all-time greats with six championships to his name. Even at 45, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver is showing no signs of slowing down. If a parallel for sporting longevity with continued success were to be drawn in the NFL world, Tom Brady would be his equivalent. At least, that is what former Indy NXT driver Yuven Sundaramoorthy feels.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sundaramoorthy, who is the first Indian-American driver to win a race in the IndyCar ladder, addressed the career longevity of modern IndyCar drivers. He called Dixon a "rare" racing talent, similar to what NFL fans feel for seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady.

"Scott Dixon is... and some of these guys, they are the best we've seen in a long time and it's kind of on the same boat (as) Tom Brady - played till he was 45. So it's kind of on the same boat as seeing those kind of talents that are very rare talents come through. If you're winning, might as well keep going, right?"

Ad

Trending

Sundaramoorthy, who is sitting out the 2025 Indy NXT season, also highlighted the "interesting" paradox of IndyCar drivers having longer careers despite having to tackle the series' more physically challenging cars that have no power steering, unlike F1 cars.

"Obviously, IndyCar seems to have a lot longer career length than most other sports, and even most other motorsport divisions. They've focused very hard on staying fit and everything like that, and they're committed," the 22-year-old said.

Ad

Dixon and Brady's careers at the top of their respective series have been similar. While NFL fans witnessed the Brady-Belichick era for nearly 20 years from 2000 to 2019, IndyCar saw Scott Dixon's rise to one of IndyCar's greatest. The No. 9 Chip Ganassi racing driver won his first title in 2000 and added five more (2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020) to that tally by the time the New England Patriots era ended in the NFL.

Brady's most recent crossover with the IndyCar world was his cameo in an IndyCar commercial by FOX, which centered around two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

Ad

What Scott Dixon said about Tom Brady comparisons after winning 6th IndyCar title

Scott Dixon celebrates podium finish at IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon won his sixth IndyCar championship in 2020 by only 16 points over defending champ Josef Newgarden. The battle went down to the season finale in St. Petersburg. Though Newgarden won the race, Dixon finishing on the podium in P3 was enough to win him the title.

Ad

In an interview with SpeedFreaks after the historic moment, Dixon was presented with the commonalities with Tom Brady - six championships/Super Bowls (Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in 2021), their age, and the respective young-athlete-like skills they put on display.

"Age is just a number," Dixon replied. "At some point, (it) obviously becomes more difficult. Even with Jim Leo of PitFit Training, they keep pushing the benchmark in training, whether it's the basics or reaction... they keep pushing the benchmark."

Ad

"Fortunately, there's other people, Alexander Rossi, Charlie Kimball, (James) Hinchcliffe, a lot of these guys are working out at the same place, turning it up, and that's where it becomes hard to find the edge. Working out with those guys, they give me motivation every day. It's about the people around you, and truly, that is what drives me."

In 2025, Scott Dixon is in the hunt for his seventh IndyCar title with CGR, which will tie him with the retired AJ Foyt on the all-time list. However, for his teammate and reigning champ Alex Palou, Dixon is already IndyCar's 'GOAT'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.