Graham Rahal gives a heartwarming tribute to dad Bobby Rahal for making IndyCar flourish at Mid-Ohio

Graham Rahal has paid homage to his dad and three-time IndyCar champion Bobby Rahal, and the role he played in helping the premier American open-wheel racing series succeed at the iconic Mid-Ohio circuit. The 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio circuit is a home track for the father-son duo, with both having won races there.

Bobby Rahal used to thrive at the track during his time in IndyCar. In 16 appearances, the racing legend finished on the podium eight times, including two race victories. His son, Graham Rahal, used to visit the track as a child and won his first race there with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, a team co-owned by his father, in 2015.

Ahead of the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Rahal junior spoke about his father's record at the circuit and the impact he had on the Ohioans who fell in love with IndyCar because they had a local conquering the race. Graham said via FrontStretch [0:18 onwards]:

"I wasn't alive when he won here, but you know, the moment I won in 2015, like for us as a family, and the impact that that had, I do feel that Dad was a massive part of the fabric of the growth of this race and the IndyCar race here, in particular."

"You know, being a local guy and winning here and running up front a lot here. Flat out, people in Ohio take a lot of Ohio pride, I think maybe more than any other state. They really support their own, and I feel like Dad was a massive part of that," he added.

Graham Rahal is eyeing a much-awaited return to standing on an IndyCar podium. The No. 15 RLL Honda driver's last podium came at the 2023 Indy GP at the IMS road course. That was also his last Top 5 finish in the series.

Bobby Rahal affirms that his son Graham Rahal has a "lot of runway" to turn his fortunes in IndyCar

Graham Rahal driving at IndyCar's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal eclipsed the 300-mark for race starts in IndyCar at the 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500. Ahead of the Mid-Ohio race weekend, his father spoke highly about this "phenomenal" feat and how there is still a long way to go.

Bobby Rahal also referred to two-time Indy 500 winner, Takuma Sato's longevity, and how he continues to compete at the highest level in the 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The 1986 Indy 500 winner said (via ASAP Sports):

"Graham is, what, 36? I mean, heck, I retired at 45. Somebody told me Takuma is like 48 or 49 now. It's really up to Graham. But there's still a lot of runway out there. It's up to him. But regardless of that, we're going to make sure that we have a team that's capable of winning races."

Bobby Rahal is the grand marshal for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The race coverage on Sunday, July 6, will begin at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

