Graham Rahal raises over $70,000 for US veterans; will feature 1000+ fan names on his Indy 500 car

Graham Rahal has raised over $70,000 for US veterans through Riding with Rahal, an initiative that will feature the names of the donors or a person of their choosing to feature on his No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the 109th Indy 500. On May 25, he will record his 18th attempt at winning the Greatest Spectacle of Racing.

The Riding with Rahal fundraising program was born from a partnership between Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation and United Rentals to raise money for Turns For Troops. United Rentals has been sponsoring Rahal in IndyCar, and through its Turns for Troops program, has been donating $50 for each lap he completes in specific races during the season since 2016.

For this year's Indy 500, Graham Rahal and United Rentals raised money from 1025 donors, amounting to over $70,000. The minimum amount for fans to get their name featured was $50. All the money will go to benefitting US veterans.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner David Letterman also shelled out 50 bucks to feature his second cousin, Major Jonathan Letterman, the father of battlefield medicine, on Graham Rahal's No. 15 Honda.

Since partnering with Rahal and NASCAR's Richard Childress Racing, United Rentals has raised over $2.58 million. In 2025, 254 laps have been completed, with $12,700 raised.

Graham Rahal feels RLL has 'turned a corner' ahead of the Indy 500

Graham Rahal in his No. 15 RLL Honda at the 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal, along with 33 other drivers, will take part in the Indy 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 23 and 24. He has fared decently at the opening three races of the 2025 IndyCar season, barring a fuel issue at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Ahead of his 18th attempt at the Indy 500, where two third-place finishes have been his best result, Rahal spoke about Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's developments and highlighted the importance of the two-day open test.

"I feel good. I feel really good about it," Rahal said about the Indy 500 prep on the Pit Pass Indy podcast. "I think the team is trending in the right direction. I think we've turned a bit of a corner here, and we're gonna continue to work hard to improve. The test is huge because the Indy 500 is what our eyes are on, and trying to make sure we don't embarrass ourselves and we can keep pushing hard."

Rahal stands 17th in the championship standings after three races and has yet to record a Top 10 finish. He remains the team's lead driver over new teammates Devlin DeFrancesco and rookie Louis Foster.

