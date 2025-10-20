Graham Rahal and wife Courtney Force announce arrival of third baby girl in IndyCar offseason

IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal and his wife, Courtney Force, a former NHRA drag racer, welcomed their third daughter last week. The couple got married a decade ago in December 2015 and welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020, and their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in September 2022. On Sunday, October 19, Rahal and Force made a collaborative Instagram post to announce the arrival of their third daughter, whom they named Fallon Ruth Rahal. Fallon was born at 5:30 am on Friday, October 17.The IG post had a couple of photos of Fallon with her parents, another of her sleeping, and a fourth with her sisters and the family's pet dog in frame. The caption to the post read:&quot;Fallon Ruth Rahal 🎀 God blessed us with another beautiful baby girl and she is already so loved. She was born on 10•17•25 and weighing 7lbs 5oz. Welcome to the world, sweet girl!💕&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany IndyCar drivers and their WAGs reacted to the announcement, with congratulatory messages in the comments section. Graham Rahal and Courtney Force had announced their third pregnancy earlier in June this year via an IG post, which also saw them holding an ultrasound scan of the fetus. The IndyCar season was in full swing at the time.Rahal had a subpar season this year, with only three Top 10 finishes in 17 races, including a Top 5 in Portland.Graham Rahal missed Mick Schumacher's IndyCar test to be with his wife before daughter's birthMick Schumacher at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Qualifying - Source: GettyRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing recently fielded former F1 driver Mick Schumacher for a test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Monday, October 13. The team co-owned by Graham Rahal's dad, Bobby Rahal, pulled out all the stops to ensure a smooth experience for Schumacher.Honda fast-tracked the maintenance of RLL's driver-in-the-loop simulator to facilitate a pre-test prep session for the German driver, who is seriously evaluating IndyCar as a career option for 2026. RLL driver Louis Foster, the 2025 IndyCar Rookie of the Year, guided him before the simulator session and was present at the IMS on test day.Team president Jay Frye shared that Graham Rahal, the team's most experienced driver, wanted to be there to guide Mick Schumacher, but eventually missed the test to be with his wife during the expected birth week of Fallon.&quot;Louis (Foster) is going to be there to help answer anything Mick might want to know, and Graham really wants to be there, but they’ve got a baby that’s almost here so he’ll have to play that one by ear,&quot; Frye said a few days before the test (via RACER). &quot;But Mick won’t be short of people to get him into our world and comfortable for Monday. It’s an important day for all of us.&quot;Schumacher had a great first test with RLL, and they are reportedly working together to get him another test at an oval before he makes his decision for next year. He could be teammates with Graham Rahal and Louis Foster if RLL activates the rumored exit clause in Devlin DeFrancesco's contract for 2026.