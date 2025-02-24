Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Complete weather forecast for the first IndyCar race of 2025

The 2025 IndyCar season is on the horizon with the first race being the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. As the name suggests, the race is held at St. Petersburg, Florida, and is set up as a temporarily built street circuit. Let's have a look at the weather forecast for the first race of the season.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was the first ever IndyCar race to be held on a street circuit when it was held in 2005. The 2025 race will be the 20th anniversary of the IndyCar race in Florida. The family of Dan Wheldon, who won the debut race at the track and passed away in 2011, will be honoured during the race weekend.

AUTO: MAR 05 INDYCAR Series Streets of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The race weekend begins on February 28, 2025, with the first practice sessions taking place on the said day. March 1st will be the qualifying day which will decide the grid for the race that will be held on Sunday (March 2).

The St. Petersburg race track is a 1.8-mile-long street circuit, featuring 14 turns, set up next to the Albert Whitted Airport, and utilizes the airport runways as the start and finish straight.

From the wide start finish straight, the track narrows down into the first couple of corners, increasing the likelihood of a crash on Lap 1. Scott Dixon and 7 others were involved in a massive Lap 1 crash during the 2023 race.

The weather at the Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg in the past has mostly been sunny and it is no different for the 2025 race as the race is held in March in Florida. Let's have a detailed look at it.

February 28: Practice 1 Day

Practice 1 starts at 3:00 PM and ends at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The cloud cover will increase during the day but the chances of rain are low to none. During the practice session, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 67⁰F. Wind speeds of 5-10 mph in the north-northwest direction are expected.

March 1: Practice 2

Practice 2 starts at 10:00 AM and ends at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. There is a 5% chance of rain during the session with temperatures hovering between 66⁰ and 68⁰F. Wind speeds of 5-6 mph in the west-southwest direction are expected.

March 1: Qualifying

The qualifying starts at 2:30 PM Eastern Time. The chances of rain are 0% with wind speeds of 8-10 mph expected during the session. The ambient temperature will vary between 60-72⁰F.

March 2: IndyCar Race

The race will start at 12 noon Eastern Time. The ambient temperature will be 70⁰F for the start of the race and will rise to 74⁰C at 3:00 PM. Wind speeds of 3-5 mph are expected in the south-southeast direction with a 0% chance of rain.

