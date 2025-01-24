"I would really love a rematch with Oscar Piastri": Robert Shwartzman envisions competing with former teammate in IndyCar

Prema Racing is set to take part in its debut season in IndyCar, and Robert Shwartzman has reunited with the Italian squad. Ahead of his IndyCar campaign, the 25-year-old revealed how he envisions a time when he could compete against his former teammate and McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri within the series.

Shwartzman and Piastri had been teammates at Prema Racing in the F2 championship. The Aussie finished the season as the rookie championship winner while the Russian-Israeli driver ended the season as the vice-champion.

Since then, the two drivers have been on entirely different racing paths. Oscar Piastri races with McLaren in F1 and won two races last year. On the other hand, the 25-year-old would reunite with Prema in IndyCar for both his and the team's first season in the American open-wheel racing scene.

Subsequently, Robert Shwartzman revealed how he talked about racing with his former teammate in IndyCar. He subsequently asserted that he would wait for his Aussie pal to join the series to get a rematch and tie the head-to-head standings, and said (via Red Flags Podcast on Instagram):

"We had a chat with him at some point, me and Oscar. And it was like, 'I would really love like a rematch with me and you'. Like, in the season, like we’re gonna be again teammates... He was like, he would like it too, but obviously he’s in Formula One. So yeah, I don’t know, maybe one day Oscar is going to be like, ‘all right, you know what? I’m going to come to Indy.’ That’s right. And I’m going to be waiting for him."

Robert Shwartzman recently gave his take on his expectations as he gears up for his rookie season with Prema Racing in IndyCar.

Robert Shwartzman shares his perspective on upcoming season with Prema Racing

Robert Shwartzman shared his expectations for the upcoming IndyCar campaign and mentioned that he was not too keen on holding the bar quite high. Furthermore, the 25-year-old anticipated the success to come after the team settled itself as a force to be reckoned with on the racing grid. Opening up on his goals for the 2025 season during the media day last week, Shwartzman said (via Autosport):

"We have nothing to lose, we have only to gain so that's the mentality. We come here and I have zero pressure. I just want to enjoy. I want to have fun. I'm sure that we're going to have it and we're going to come up to that level... I have no idea, we'll see. But in any circumstance, I will do my best to always deliver. And again, I don't feel any pressure because everything is new to me here."

The testing for the 2025 season has been unlike previous years. IndyCar has clamped down on uncapped testing and has gotten stringent with drivers now usually getting only a single day to test their cars, making the race at St. Petersburg an uncertain one for rookie drivers.

