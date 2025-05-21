IndyCar champ Alex Palou reveals his incomplete Michael Schumacher wish

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou revealed his childhood fandom for Michael Schumacher earlier. He recently shared how he longed to get an autograph from the seven-time F1 champion, which unfortunately never happened.

Before moving to America to race in IndyCar, Palou raced in the Formula ladder in Europe. Born in Spain, the European path was more feasible for him until it wasn't. In a recent interview with the NY Times, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver was asked about the first autograph he ever received.

"I actually don’t remember," he replied. "Probably somebody from F1 because I used to go to a track near Barcelona, but I actually don’t remember who that person was. I just wanted to see the cars and hear those cars."

Alex Palou then elaborated on his unfulfilled dream of getting Michael Schumacher's autograph.

"I always wanted to get Michael Schumacher’s autograph, and I never got one, so I remember that," he added.

Palou's first dream was to be an F1 driver. He competed in the FIA F3 and F2 championships before moving to Super Formula, Japan's premier open-wheel racing category, in 2019. Driving for TCS Nakajima Racing, he finished third in the championship, claiming his sole win at the Fuji Speedway.

The next year, he moved to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing, and the rest is history. After three IndyCar championships with Chip Ganassi Racing and total domination in 2025 so far, the fans are hoping he realizes his F1 dream with Cadillac. But now, Alex Palou no longer feels as strongly about the pinnacle of motorsport.

Alex Palou rules out Cadillac F1 switch after failed McLaren partnership

Carlos Sainz with Alex Palou at F1's US Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou recently addressed the possibility of signing for Cadillac F1 for 2026 and beyond. The three-time IndyCar champion explained how he was done with pursuing his F1 dream after the 'half-chance' he had with McLaren until last year.

"Everybody knows that I tried everything to get into F1; I was all-in. It wasn’t even just, ‘I'll try a little bit.’ It was all-in. It didn’t work," he said via RACER.

"I would put it as, I’m not looking to go there. I had my half a chance—or maybe more like a 10-percent chance—and it didn’t work out. That’s fine, and I’m glad that I have an amazing opportunity here, and it’s going well. I’ve had no contacts [in F1]. I’m not looking for a change," he added.

Palou joined McLaren in 2022 with a deal to race with its IndyCar team in 2023. However, he backed out of the commitment to continue racing with Chip Ganassi Racing. An ugly lawsuit followed between McLaren and him, which is still ongoing.

The Spaniard is eyeing his maiden Indy 500 win this weekend. He has qualified sixth on the grid and looks to make it five wins in six races this season on May 25.

