IndyCar insider declares Lando Norris is ready to topple Max Verstappen's Championship crown

Lando Norris has gotten the ball rolling in the 2025 Formula 1 season in sensational fashion. He secured the victory in a wet season-opener in Australia (Albert Park) against the reigning champion Max Verstappen (P2), and ever since his heroics, the world has been talking about him. In line with this, IndyCar insider Jack Harvey believes that Norris has got it in him to topple the Dutchman.

Verstappen has proven himself as the top dog in Formula 1 under the ground-effect regulations. He has won four world titles consecutively since 2021.

However, in accordance with McLaren's 2024 resurgence and Norris' 2025 Australian Grand Prix win, IndyCar's Harvey is genuinely banking on the Brit to end Verstappen's championship streak. Harvey recently came up with the following post:

"What a wild @F1 race. Never seen so many cars have such slow speed torque complications. Lando looks ready to be a WC. Yuki deserved a better finishing position. Kimi was mightily impressive in his debut in those conditions! #AustralianGP" Harvey wrote via X.

In the recent Australian Grand Prix, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were joined on the podium by Mercedes driver George Russell.

Ex-F1 turned IndyCar pundit Will Buxton's take on 2025 Australian GP

While Jack Harvey has backed Lando Norris to get the better of Max Verstappen in the 2025 F1 season, Will Buxton (ex-F1 turned IndyCar pundit), was pleased with the efforts of quite a few drivers at Albert Park.

Buxton, via his X account, took the time to applaud Verstappen, Norris, Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and lastly, the young Mercedes sensation Kimi Antonelli. All these drivers finished in the top 10.

"Lando and McLaren look great don’t they. Oscar’s pace ridiculous, the spin a big shame. Max relentless, spellbinding. Ferrari pitwall asleep. Albon sensational. Stroll, quietly getting it done. Hulkenberg magic. And an utterly exceptional debut for Antonelli. Enjoyed that" Buxton wrote.

Next up on the F1 calendar is the Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai International Circuit) weekend that will kick off on March 21 with the main race two days later. Interestingly, the Thermal Club Grand Prix (Round 2) weekend is also on the same dates.

While Lando Norris will look to secure another win in Shanghai, in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, it will be Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou (three-time world champion) who will also try to do the same. Both drivers will come into their next week's respective events on the back of a victory.

Keeping all this in view, racing fanatics all over the globe will have plenty to look forward to during the F1 Chinese GP and IndyCar's Thermal Club GP event.

