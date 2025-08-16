  • home icon
IndyCar race winner defends FOX after its racing controversy involving LIV Golf

By Yash Kotak
Modified Aug 16, 2025 17:19 GMT
Alex Palou at the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Alex Palou at the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

Former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe has defended FOX after its broadcast controversy involving the Grand Prix of Portland and LIV Golf. On Sunday, August 10, the GP of Portland was scheduled to go green at 3:22 pm.

However, with the LIV Golf Chicago still in progress on the FOX broadcast, the American media giant delayed the start of the race by 15 minutes to 3:37 pm. This prioritization of golf by FOX left IndyCar fans fuming. They felt that FOX wasn't doing the premier American open-wheel racing series justice, despite buying a 33% ownership stake in it earlier that week.

James Hinchliffe, a six-time IndyCar race winner who now serves as a FOX analyst and commentator, defended the broadcast decision. On his Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, the Canadian said:

"When you're doing live sports, things happen. Everything can go long. Soccer games go long. Football games go long. Pretend golf goes long. Racing goes long, right? If we were before LIV Golf and we had, you know, 13 cautions because of Turn 1 in Portland and the race took 26 minutes longer than our scheduled network window, guess what? You would end up watching golf 26 minutes later. That's just kind of how it works."
He also highlighted that LIV Golf Chicago was witnessing a three-way playoff battle, which tilted the broadcast scales in its favor. Meanwhile, FOX moved the IndyCar race start and the first half hour of the 110-lap race to FS1.

"In some cases, there are opportunities to bounce things to different networks, but you had a three-way playoff, like an exciting end to something. They weren't going to take that off of the network to catch the (race) start," Hinchcliffe concluded.
Dean Burmester took his second LIV Golf victory in Chicago by beating Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester. He took home $4 million.

IndyCar champion Alex Palou headlines Indianapolis' grand welcome for LIV Golf

Alex Palou celebrates after winning the 2025 IndyCar title at the Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

Alex Palou was a crucial part of Indianapolis' welcome for LIV Golf, which is conducting its penultimate round of 2025 from August 15 to 17 in the capital of Indiana. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the 2025 IndyCar championship at Portland, only a couple of hours after Dean Burmester's LIV Golf Chicago victory.

LIV Golf collaborated with Palou to make a promo for its Indianapolis round. The promo was shot mostly at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Spaniard won the 109th Indy 500 in May this year. It was his first win at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing and also his breakthrough win in the series on an oval.

You can take a look at the promo below:

Alex Palou was also present at the Club at Chatham Hills on Friday, where he led the professional golfers to the course in the Indy 500 pace car, a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

The No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver won his third consecutive and fourth overall IndyCar title with a P3 podium finish at the GP of Portland. His championship rival, Pato O'Ward, who already had a 121-point deficit going into the race, had a power issue on his Arrow McLaren Chevy on lap 21 of 110, effectively handing Palou the title.

About the author
Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

