IndyCar's Alexander Rossi gives iRacing theory for Max Verstappen's 'snap' at George Russell at F1 Spanish GP

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi has given an interesting reasoning for Max Verstappen's crash with George Russell at F1's Spanish GP. The four-time F1 champion rammed into the side of his Mercedes rival's car in what was deemed an 'intentional move' by some analysts and fans.

Verstappen's move seemed like a culmination of the growing frustration with his Red Bull car. Moreover, the tipping point was his team asking him to give P4 back to Russell, to make up for an incident in Turn 1 earlier, where the Dutchman had to go off track after touching wheels with Russell's Mercedes.

Max Verstappen came out ahead, leading Red Bull to fear that the stewards would give him a penalty if the positions weren't reversed voluntarily. The reigning champ was furious when he heard the team orders. He let George Russell by before Turn 5 only to ram into him upon entry.

Alexander Rossi, who drove for the now-defunct Marussia F1 team before moving to IndyCar in 2016, weighed in on this controversy. On his Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver suggested his iRacing theory and said:

"I do wonder how much of that was subconscious, something he does in iRacing, and it just leaked out into real life. Because we know how much time he spends on the sim. I can very easily see him... like you get penalties in iRacing too.

"I could very easily see him doing it as 'Oh, I gave the place back. The AI computer shows that the car was in front. F*** you.' I wonder if it was just like a snap in his head."

The FIA gave Verstappen a 10-second penalty for the incident, which relegated his final Spanish GP result from fifth to tenth. He was also issued three penalty points on his super license, bringing his total to 11 points. If the Red Bull driver gets one more point in the 12-month period since his first penalty point last year, he will get a one-race ban.

The Dutchman owned up to the clash a day after the race, acknowledging that his move was "not right."

When Alexander Rossi called out Max Verstappen's 'cop out' reason for not attempting the Indy 500

Alexander Rossi drives his No. 20 Chevy at the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

In 2022, Max Verstappen shut down the possibility of racing in the Indy 500 by citing the danger of racing at over 220 mph on ovals. IndyCar's ovals have taken many lives. Alexander Rossi, who won the Indy 500 on debut in 2016, wasn't on board with the Red Bull driver's reasoning.

"In a sense, it's more dangerous, maybe," Rossi said about the 500, via RN365. "But we had four crashes and didn't have a car splitting in half: you can't say that about the Monaco Grand Prix."

Rossi referred to Mick Schumacher's crash during the Monaco GP that year, which ripped his car apart.

"I think the safety argument is a cop-out," Rossi further added. "Those answers don't surprise me, but that doesn't mean that I agree with them."

Despite Alexander Rossi's stance, Max Verstappen has echoed the same sentiment about the prestigious Indy 500 time and again. At the 2025 Indy 500 in May, Rossi had made his way near the front of the grid before his car lit on fire in the pits, and he had to retire.

