IndyCar's new TV voice Townsend Bell expects 'wild' turn for the series with FOX's involvement

FOX Sports officially became the broadcaster of IndyCar with the turn of midnight on January 1. The Los Angeles-based broadcaster revealed how Will Buxton, James Hinchcliffe, and Townsend Bell will form the trio that would commentate IndyCar races in the 2025 season. Subsequently, Bell shared how FOX's involvement with the series would be a "wild and fun" ride.

Since the announcement, all eyes have been fixed on Buxton for his switchover from F1. On the other hand, the commentators have been gearing up for the upcoming season and will be participating in the first-ever broadcasting test set for them to refine their performance during the race in St. Petersburg.

Observing FOX's mentality of going all-in with their promo campaigns and broadcasts, former racecar driver turned commentator Townsend Bell shared his thoughts ahead of the 2025 season.

"This should be a wild and fun new phase for @indycar. Everything behind the scenes, the last few weeks, with @FOXSports has been truly impressive. They are absolutely committed to using every tool in the arsenal to make this a success. Can’t wait to get going," Bell wrote on X.

On the other hand, the Dallara DW-12 chassis, currently being used, has been in operation since the 2012 season. A new chassis with a different set of regulations is set to take over in 2027.

Will the 2027 IndyCar regulation reset be able to generate better racing?

While series president Jay Frye has been hyping up the regulation change, drivers have remained in the dark over the possible changes. Sharing the perspective of the drivers in the whole ordeal, McLaren driver Pato O'Ward said (via The Race):

"I have not seen anything, I have not talked to anybody about it because I've been, well, pretty much overseas a lot of this time. But I know there's a dinner somewhat soon or a couple drivers are going to get together with some of the leadership that hasn't really had a chance to share with them, one of them being me, and I'm assuming I'll hear more about it."

The Mexican further stated how he hoped that the rules would do justice to the expectations of the drivers:

"But I have no idea what it looks like, how heavy it is, how much power it's going to have. I haven't seen anything. But I hope that it's just as good as Jay [Frye, IndyCar president] and everybody tells us."

The 2025 season opener will be held in St. Petersburg. The 25-year-old won the last iteration after Josef Newgarden was disqualified from the race.

Thus, the Arrow McLaren driver would be hoping to recreate his previous success at the track and add another win to his tally of victories.

