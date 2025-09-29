IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong signs with dad's team for special offseason racing reunion 

IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong is set to team up with his dad, Rick Armstrong, for a special one-off union to race in the South Island Endurance Championship (SIEC) in his home country, New Zealand. The Meyer Shank Racing driver had a career-best season in IndyCar this year.He finished in the Top 10 in all but six races of the 17-race calendar. Armstrong's best result was a podium finish in Race 2 of the Iowa double-header. The 25-year-old had started the race in 12th place, but his raw pace, coupled with a strong pit stop strategy, saw him secure a P3 finish. It was his first podium with MSR and the second of his IndyCar career.Marcus Armstrong finished eighth in the championship standings, improving six positions from his 14th-place finish with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2024. On the heels of such an impressive season, the Kiwi driver will join Team Armstrong's to compete in Round 3 of the SIEC, the three-hour race at Highland Motorsports park alongside his dad.&quot;Some of my earliest racing memories were of Porsche Cup cars – watching my Dad race. It will be cool to share the car with him and race in front of a Kiwi crowd.&quot;“It’s been a good season in IndyCar and although the season has only just finished, I’m itching to get back in a race car.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe father-son duo will pilot an all-new Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car, which will sport the number 66, the number of the Meyer Shank Racing car that Marcus Armstrong uses in IndyCar.Marcus Armstrong's heartwarming words about his &quot;driven and very determined&quot; dadMarcus Armstrong at the NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: GettyMarcus Armstrong left his home in New Zealand to go racing in Europe as a young teenager. His performance caught the eye of Ferrari, which signed him to its driver academy in 2017. The same year, he won the Italian F4 championship with PREMA and finished runner-up in the ADAC F4 championship.Armstrong stepped up to F3 in 2018 and in 2019, his second year in the series, finished second in the championship. Unfortunately, his step up to F2 didn't bring good results, as he finished 13th in the series for three consecutive seasons before moving to America to race in IndyCar.In his last year in F2 with Hitech Grand Prix, Marcus Armstrong spoke about the greatest influences that shaped his life and career. When speaking about his dad, Rick, he said (via F2's website):&quot;I guess I could say that we are similar. My dad is very driven and very determined, much like myself. I find that a lot of my work ethic has come from his attitude and his approach to everything that he does. He was also a sportsman when he was younger, so in a way, there are a lot of comparisons. Obviously, I left home very early, so even without that real guiding influence from him day to day after that, we are still quite similar.&quot;In 2026, Armstrong remains a part of the Chip Ganassi Racing family and will continue racing for Meyer Shank Racing, which has a technical partnership with the championship-winning CGR team.