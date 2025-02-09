IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin picks new Super Bowl 2025 loyalty with 2-word message

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has made his Super Bowl 2025 loyalty known ahead of the big game between the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9. The Team Penske driver was earlier rooting for Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, who the Chiefs knocked out in the AFC Championship game on January 27.

With his preferred team out, McLaughlin announced his new choice for the 59th edition of the Super Bowl on X in two simple words that read:

"Go Birds,"

McLaughlin is referring to the Eagles, who are currently the underdogs in this rematch of the 2022 Super Bowl showdown which they had won.

In a follow-up X post, McLaughlin revealed the amusing reason behind picking the Eagles as his winner.

"I think I’m going for Philly today purely so I can say “go birds” to a Philly fan," he wrote.

After the 2024 IndyCar season ended, Scott McLaughlin had likened his No.3 Team Penske side to the Bills. Both have a hugely passionate fanbase but haven't won the biggest prizes in their respective sports. In mid-January this year, when a reporter asked the Aussie driver about the comparison and if both teams could break the curse, he said:

"Yeah, because the Bills are gonna win the Super Bowl. That's my pick. I love Josh Allen, man."

Scott McLaughlin has been following the NFL way before he shifted to America in 2020 to race in IndyCar. His favorite NFL team is the Carolina Panthers, who finished third in the NFC South division this season with five wins and 12 losses.

Scott McLaughlin reveals his endearing wish for FOX-IndyCar promo

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

FOX's IndyCar promos have been making waves in the past few weeks. The American media giant has replaced NBC as IndyCar's official broadcasting partner for 2025 and beyond. Because FOX has the media rights to both IndyCar and the NFL, the first two commercials have already been aired during the NFL playoffs and will be shown again during the Super Bowl on Sunday, along with the third commercial.

The first promo featuring two-time defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and a Tom Brady cameo was shown during the Packers vs Eagles NFC Wild Card playoffs on January 12 to an audience of 35.9 million. The second promo with defending champion Alex Palou was aired to an audience of 44.2 million during the NFC championship game between the Eagles and the Commanders. The third and final promo with IndyCar's most popular driver, Pato O'Ward, was released on Saturday (Feb 8) and will be aired during the Super Bowl.

Scott McLaughlin, who FOX hasn't shot an ad for yet, recently admitted to how he'd love for his baby daughter, Lucy Violet, to make a cameo if they did.

"I'm just a fun dude. I just enjoy the ride. I said it before actually, like I did my Supercars thing and whatever, that was great. But this for me now, IndyCar races is a bonus. So I just have a blast doing it. I'm grateful that I have a great team to drive for. But if I ever was on a commercial, I'd love to have my daughter in it. That'd be fun, yes," the 3-time Supercars champ said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

Scott McLaughlin is one of the favorites for the 2025 IndyCar championship. He claimed three victories in 2024 and pole position at the iconic Indy 500 en route to third place in the standings.

