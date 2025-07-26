Josef Newgarden earns IndyCar breakthrough after Team Penske works "all night" for Laguna Seca qualifying

Josef Newgarden finally made a breakthrough in the 2025 IndyCar season in the qualifying session for the Grand Prix of Monterey. The Team Penske driver recorded a season-best non-oval starting position at Laguna Seca.

The two-time IndyCar champion is having a horrid season, with qualifying emerging as a new pain point for Penske. The last time Newgarden got past Round 1 of qualifying on a road/street circuit this year was at the Sonsio GP qualifying on May 9. He started sixth on the grid for that race on the IMS road course.

At the Laguna Seca qualifying on Saturday (July 27), he finally made it past Rounds 1 and 2 and got into the Firestone Fast 6. Josef Newgarden's car didn't have the pace for pole position, but he secured P4 for the Grand Prix of Monterey. After the session, he spoke with FOX pitlane reporter Kevin Lee about this breakthrough.

"It was a big step forward from the team. They were here working all night to try and give us something different. We learned a lot just day over day, so really proud of our team," said Newgarden.

Penske teammate Will Power also made it to the Top 6 and will start the race behind Newgarden in P5. Alex Palou took pole position by a mighty three-tenths, which Pato O'Ward, who secured P2, and is his championship rival, described as a "monster lap."

Colton Herta, who secured P3, will line up alongside Josef Newgarden on the second row. AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas rounded up the Top 6.

Josef Newgarden explains Team Penske's 'sacrifice' to make it to the Fast 6 in IndyCar qualifying at Laguna Seca

Josef Newgarden driving at the Laguna Seca during IndyCar's Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Team Penske had a single goal during IndyCar qualifying at Laguna Seca - to get all three drivers past Round 1. To do so, each driver - Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin in Group 1, and Will Power in Group 2 - used two sets of soft tires in Round 1. Most rivals used one set of hard tires and one set of soft.

While Newgarden and Power advanced in their respective groups, McLaughlin just missed out. However, for the two who eventually made it to the Fast 6, they had one less set of the quicker red soft tires. Newgarden spoke about that intentional 'sacrifice' by the team in the interview.

"We sacrificed our reds in that first run there. We weren't quick enough, so we gave that up for the Fast 6. But to get to the Fast 6 was a big game for all of us," he said.

Coverage for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey will begin at 3:00 pm ET on FOX, with the race set to go green at 3:22 pm ET.

