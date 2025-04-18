“Kind of ironic”: Colton Herta jokes about his change of heart on new pastime sport

Andretti Global star Colton Herta is one of the many IndyCar drivers who are often spotted on a golf course during the off-season. While drivers like Scott McLaughlin take the sport pretty seriously, the 25-year-old really doesn't, and is just out on the course to have a good time. However, the Andretti Global driver didn't always have the same feeling about golf and recently detailed his change of heart for the same.

A multitude of Motorsport athletes take up golfing as their favorite pastime during the off-season, or in between race weekends. Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Ryan Blaney, and Scott McLaughlin are just a few of them. However, back in the day, Colton Herta didn't really understand the hype behind golf.

The Andretti Global driver explained how he used to make fun of drivers who played golf, and now he's become one of them since finding his liking towards the sport. Colton Herta featured in NTT IndyCar’s YouTube video with former IndyCar driver and FOX’s host James Hinchcliffe. The Canadian asked Herta about his change of heart about golf, to which he replied,

“I mean, I've always made fun of people that golf, so it's kind of like, ironic. Just kind of like you have like four and a half hours just to go golf. And now that's like me.” (5:00 onwards)

Hinchcliffe then asked Herta about how many times he visits the golf course during the off-season, to which the Andretti driver replied,

“Probably more than three times a week, to be honest. Every time I get done, I'm like, well, it was useless. I just shot like 120 and wasted four and a half hours. I refuse to make changes, take lessons, do anything that would make you better.”

“Like, I don't even when I go to the range, I don't practice putting or chipping. Most of the time I'm just hitting the driver and then just going to the first tee,” added Colton Herta

James Hinchcliffe then suggested that Herta's attitude towards golf isn't the same as most IndyCar drivers' mentality, where they'd want to win and excel at everything. Colton Herta then suggested that it indeed gets competitive when he's playing against an IndyCar rival on the course.

The former IndyCar driver then suggested that Herta should play with Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi, as the 33-year-old is pretty awful at golf. The duo then shared a wholesome banter about it.

Colton Herta spotted on the golf course after the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as Andretti Global star reacted to Conor Daly's story

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly uploaded a story on April 14, 2025, as he shared a picture of Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood on the golf course. In the said picture, Herta can be seen measuring the distance to the hole as he lined up for his shot.

As Herta made a funny pose and Kirkwood looked at his teammate, Daly captured the moment and shared it on his Instagram. Colton Herta reposted the story on his Instagram with a reaction that read,

“Gotta get the shot.”

Long Beach is infamous for having one of the best golf courses. Graham Rahal was also asked about the same coming into the race weekend, where he called out Scott McLaughlin’s obsession with golf.

