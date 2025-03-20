"Lost a legend": IndyCar champ Paul Tracy mourns Eddie Jordan's death

Ex-F1 team owner and Aston Martin Technical Director, Adrian Newey's manager, Eddie Jordan passed away in the early morning of March 20, in Cape Town, South Africa. Reflecting on the former team boss' stature in the motorsport world, IndyCar champion Paul Tracy mourned his death.

Ad

Eddie Jordan founded the Jordan Grand Prix in 1991 and the team won four races during its 15 years of his existence and notably gave Michael Schumacher his debut run in F1. The Irish businessman sold the team in early 2005 after financial struggles but remained a key figure in the F1 paddock.

Jordan played a vital role in understanding F1 over the past few years. He moved over to being an F1 pundit and co-hosted the Formula For Success podcast alongside former Red Bull and McLaren driver David Coulthard.

Ad

Trending

Will Buxton recently penned an emotional message for the former team owner, that read:

"Very sad news this morning, lost a legend."

Paul Tracy's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

Paul Tracy posted a further story for Jordan, which she captioned:

Ad

"RIP my friend."

Paul Tracy's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

Eddie Jordan died aged 76. He had been battling prostate cancer for the past year, which he had revealed in the FFS podcast.

Ad

Eddie Jordan's friend shares about his nature within the paddock

Eddie Jordan at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Practice - Source: Getty

Jordan was a revered figure in the paddock and people shared their experiences with him to pay homage to his legacy. Similarly, his former colleague and friend Jake Humphrey shared his experience with the ex-team owner, and how Eddie Jordan was almost bigger than life, as he said (via BBC):

Ad

"I have seen a lot of messages this morning from various people and one thing keeps on cropping up, Jean Alesi [former Jordan driver] put up a message and said 'Eddie you were a father to me'.

"That is how I would describe him, my relationship with him as a father figurs. The two words I would use to sum up the way he live his life was 'chaos' and 'joy'. It was constant chaos but being around him was a total joy. I think that is why people were drawn to him. The reason why they say he is a father figure isn't the great showy things that he did, when he dragged Jordan to those Formula 1 victories or when he'd get on stage after the race with his band. It wasn't those great grand gestures that made Eddie special, it was the quiet things he did."

Ad

F1's Aston Martin team initially started as Jordan. The Silverstone-based outfit had a rollercoaster weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

The team's senior driver and double champion, Fernando Alonso crashed out during the race, but Lance Stroll finished the race in sixth, bringing home crucial points for the English team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback