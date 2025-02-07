Michael Schumacher's former team boss shares health update amid cancer treatment

Eddie Jordan was Michael Schumacher's first F1 team boss. The German driver debuted with the Jordan banner before quickly joining Benetton. His ex-boss was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer last year and has given an update on his health on the Formula For Success podcast

Jordan owned and operated the team for 15 years, a team that bagged four victories throughout its career. However, since the team adjourned, the 76-year-old moved on to become an F1 presenter and now co-hosts the Formula For Success podcast along with ex-F1 driver David Coulthard.

Schumacher made his debut with Jordan in 1991, in Belgium. He retired from the race, but witnessing his pace, rivals quickly got up to the scene and snubbed away the future world champion from the team. While the relationship between the two remained stable over the years, Jordan has been troubled with personal problems. He was diagnosed with cancer last year, and on his return to the Formula For Success podcast, Coulthard asked about his health status, to which the ex-team owner replied:

"I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment, which happened to be on today, as we’re doing this recording, in good shape. And I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested. I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival.

There’s an unbelievable opportunity of good medical care everywhere in the world now, and chemotherapy, they seem to have their act together. So DC, thank you for asking."

The 76-year-old was also Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf's boss. He debuted under Jordan's banner like his elder brother.

Eddie Jordan was unhappy with Michael Schumacher's contract provisions

Michael Schumacher is reckoned as one of the greats of F1. He won seven world championships in the series and etched his name in the history books. However, he was unable to make a huge impression in the heart of Eddie Jordan.

Last year, the Irishman revealed on the Formula For Success podcast that Schumacher's contract had a special clause that forced his teammates to concede their position to him on track:

"When we’re talking about the greats, [Alain] Prost and [Ayrton] Senna and [Nigel] Mansell and Lewis [Hamilton] and of course Max [Verstappen] now, do you think, in terms of legacy, the fact that each of us, you and me both have had to encounter contracts, or visiting a contract with a view to signing it, whereby you always had to move over for Michael Schumacher, I think that takes away a lot from his legacy."

“I really do believe that it has a little stigma on it for me. And if I was to say you know Lewis, or Michael Schumacher, sure we all know how great Michael was and how quick he was, but I just always disliked that little clause, which said that he [Schumacher’s teammate] had to move out the way."

On the other hand, Schumacher's family has kept his life private since his skiing accident in 2013. Few updates have been shared regarding his health.

