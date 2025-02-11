Marco Andretti shares adorable photo of daughter Miura rocking Philadelphia Eagles onesie

Marco Andretti took to social media and shared an adorable picture of his daughter Miura, who was born on September 17, last year. The four-and-a-half-month-old was seen on Andretti's Instagram Story wearing a onesie featuring a prominent Philadelphia Eagles logo on the front.

While Andretti didn't write a caption for the story, it is no secret that he is a big fan of the Eagles and it seems like Miura will grow into one too.

Screengrab of Marco Andretti's Instagram Story (@marcoandretti via Instagram)

After parting ways with his wife, Marta Krupa, on mutual terms in December of 2021, Marco Andretti got engaged to his girlfriend, Billie Jo Powers, in 2024. In September of the same year, the couple welcomed their firstborn, Miura. Showing her wearing clothes with the Philadelphia Eagles logo was perfect for Andretti to relish their victory in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans. The Eagles delivered a dominant performance, shutting down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with an epic defense. The win also served as a revenge for Philadelphia after losing to Kansas City in the Super Bowl two years earlier.

Jalen Hurts played a key role in the Eagles’ victory, contributing three touchdowns in the game. He was named Super Bowl MVP for leading the team with confidence. After the game, Hurts reflected on his journey to winning a second title (and his first) for the Eagles.

"It's been a long journey, a journey with ups and downs, highs and lows. You've got to be able to use these experiences that you’ve had in the past because they're all formative for the future," Hurts was quoted as saying by Reuters.

After waiting for seven years to see his favorite team win the title once again, Andretti was thrilled with their victory and celebrated hard with fellow Eagles fans.

Marco Andretti threw a massive party on Super Bowl Sunday

A day before the big game on February 9, 2025, Marco Andretti took to X to invite Eagles fans for a post-game meet-up, but only if the team won. The location was set at Nazareth Circle, just as it had been in 2018 when the Eagles won their first Super Bowl. He recalled the excitement of that night and hoped to recreate the experience.

"I said this at halftime the last time the Birds won the Super Bowl in 2018 and it was a blast seeing everyone... Let’s meet at the Nazareth Circle to hang out for an hour after the game if they win again!! 🦅 #SuperBowl ," he wrote on X.

With the Eagles dominating the Kansas City Chiefs, Andretti delivered on his promise and the party was on at Nazareth Circle with a massive crowd showing up for the celebrations. Following the party, Andretti took to his Instagram story and shared photos of the gathering at Nazareth Circle, saying:

"Nazareth Circle was insane tonight."

One of the fans, who was present at the party, also shared scenes from Nazareth Circle, suggesting that other fans should also have come for the celebrations.

