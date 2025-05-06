Marcus Ericsson 'honored' as Andretti Global makes Sonsio Grand Prix announcement

Marcus Ericsson has expressed his feelings about Andretti Global's special partnership for the upcoming Sonsio Grand Prix. The team unveiled a striking new livery for his No. 28 car for the upcoming IndyCar race weekend from May 9 to 10.

Ad

Fresh Connect Central, a wholesale food distributor that is promoting the fight against hunger, will be the primary sponsor for Ericsson. The new white and green livery representing FCC is in stark contrast to the red and black livery his Bryant-sponsored No. 28 Honda was sporting until last weekend.

In a statement via Andretti Global, the 2022 Indy 500 winner shared his excitement for this partnership with the bigger goal of global health and well-being in mind. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I’m excited to represent Fresh Connect Central for the Sonsio Grand Prix. The livery not only looks great, but most importantly, it helps bring attention to the fight against hunger. It’s an honor to be a part of this initiative, and I look forward to starting the Month of May strong in the No. 28 Fresh Connect Central Honda."

Ad

Ad

FCC operates under the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, which has been the non-profit partner of Group 1001, the primary investor in Andretti Global. Dan Towriss, the CEO of Group 1001, became the majority owner of Andretti Global after Michael Andretti stepped down from his post as chairman and CEO of his namesake organization in September 2024.

Ericsson will visit the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana on Tuesday afternoon (May 6) to help package disaster boxes, which will be distributed to communities in need as part of relief measures.

Ad

Marcus Ericsson's struggles with Andretti Global continue at Barber

Marcus Ericsson drives his No. 28 Honda at Indy 500 Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Since leaving Chip Ganassi Racing after 2023 to join Andretti Global, Marcus Ericsson has only earned one podium finish. Last season, he finished 15th in the standings, his worst performance since 17th in his rookie season in 2019.

Ad

So far in the 2025 season, the former F1 driver has only earned one Top 10 finish in four races. However, after a strong P6 result at St. Petersburg to start the season, his results have digressed.

At Thermal, he suffered two spins during the race, going from P5 to a lowly P21. At the Long Beach Grand Prix, he started fifth yet again, only to lose a good chunk of positions after his first pit stop to finish in P12.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Marcus Ericsson's performance at the Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday (May 4) was marred by a crash in practice 2. He lost control of his No. 28 car in wet conditions and nearly flipped. Though the team did its best to repair the car by qualifying later on Saturday, Ericsson couldn't do better than a starting position of P23. He eventually finished in P20 and slipped to 13th in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.