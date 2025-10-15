Mick Schumacher comments on pressing IndyCar safety concern after uncle Ralf's damning verdict

Mick Schumacher addressed the concerns many F1 drivers have with IndyCar's ovals, which they find dangerous. The German driver's uncle, Ralf Schumacher, a former F1 driver turned analyst, expressed grave concern with the 'dangers' of oval racing.

Ad

The 50-year-old stated that oval racing was "simply too dangerous" and that he would never let his son David compete there. His comments in response to nephew Mick Schumacher announcing his participation in an IndyCar test, and expressing how his heart longs for single-seater racing.

On Monday, Mick tested at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. After concluding the test, the former F1 driver sat down for a press conference, where one of the questions he was asked was about whether the perceived danger among F1 drivers of competing on ovals would play into his decision to potentially pursue a full-time IndyCar career.

Ad

Trending

"I think safety is obviously something that is at a high priority for everybody," the 26-year-old said via IndyCar on YouTube. "I think IndyCar has made a lot of adjustments and changes to make it safer, and I'm sure they're going to improve even further."

"I think at some point you can only make it as safe, though, with the speeds that you are going, but yeah, again, I think all the precautions have been taken. So, I mean, I'm not concerned. I haven't driven an oval, so I can't say it more than that, but for now, I haven't heard anything that would scare me off it," he added.

Ad

Ad

Mick Schumacher's father, Michael Schumacher, won five times at the IMS road course when it hosted F1's US Grand Prix, but never dared to compete in the prestigious Indy 500 at the 2.5-mile IMS oval. Many IndyCar drivers have lost their lives in high-speed oval crashes with cars going over 230 mph, which was his major concern.

Mick Schumacher recalls dad Michael Schumacher's old quote that drew him closer to IndyCar

Michael Schumacher running an F1 Testing Session - Source: Getty

Mick Schumacher had a successful test day with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the IMS. He topped the timesheets in the morning session and was third fastest overall when the day ended, with a lap time of 1:10.980, around two-tenths slower than the leader.

Ad

When asked in the post-test press conference about what IndyCar's appeal is to someone who grew up in the F1 ladder in Europe, Schumacher recalled a quote from his dad, Michael Schumacher, and said:

"It being similar to a single-seater or it being a single-seater. I think that's what's kind of attracting me to it. I love having open wheels. I think one of the things my dad always said was, 'The Schumachers are usually faster if they can see their wheels.' So, I kind of do like that quote. Yeah, I think it's just the appeal of racing 17 times a year."

Ad

Mick Schumacher's point about a 17-race calendar comes as a result of there being only eight races in the World Endurance Championship calendar. The former Haas F1 driver has been competing in the WEC with Alpine since 2024.

He is evaluating IndyCar as an option for 2026 and has affirmed that he'll 'commit fully' to the premier American open-wheel racing series instead of running a part-time program if he finalizes a deal with a team. Schumacher also shared that "it won't be too long" before he announces his decision for next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.