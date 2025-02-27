MLB Legend Alex Rodriguez named IndyCar's first guest of 2025 for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

14-time MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at IndyCar's first race of 2025 - the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The 2009 Yankees champ will lead the pack of 27 drivers to the green flag at the street circuit.

Ad

Rodriguez won't be driving an Indy car but will be a passenger in a specially-created two-seater version of the open-wheel car. A-Rod joins a long list of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum, Stephen Curry and more, to receive this special opportunity to experience the thrill of 'The fastest racing on earth'. Last year, it was American musician Jon Bon Jovi who took the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Ad

Trending

This move comes as a part of FOX's groundbreaking plans for IndyCar's growth, having become the series' exclusive broadcasting in 2025, replacing NBC Sports. FOX has pulled out all the stops in promoting the American racing series, including three breathtaking and hilarious promos featuring its top drivers.

Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 - Source: Getty

Alex Rodriguez, who is also the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, the investment firm he founded in 1995, is the third FOX analyst to join the media giant's promotional efforts for the racing series. NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan was the first analyst FOX deployed in this space, announcing him as the honorary pace car driver for the 109th Indy 500 in May this year. Next in line was 7-time Super Bowl winner turned FOX NFL analyst Tom Brady, who made a cameo in the first IndyCar promo of 2025 featuring Josef Newgarden.

Ad

IndyCar will pay tribute to the late Dan Wheldon with his wife and children playing key roles

95th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Trophy Presentation - Source: Getty

IndyCar will honor the late champion Dan Wheldon at the 2025 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The race marks the 20th anniversary of his victory at the inaugural race in the Floridian city.

Ad

Wheldon's older son, 16-year-old Sebastian, also a racer, will drive a Honda Civic Type R pace car during the parade laps to lead the 27-driver grid. His mother and Dan Wheldon's widow, Susie, will wave the green flag to signal the beginning of the race.

Wheldon passed away in 2011 after a horrific crash at the season finale at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was part of a 15-car wreck and the worst affected. His car was airborne for 325 feet before crashing cockpit-first into the catchfence. He succumbed to the head injuries sustained during the crash.

In March 2012, IndyCar paid tribute to the two-time Indy 500 winner by naming Turn 10 of the St. Petersburg track - 'Dan Wheldon Way'. It was at that corner that he performed a brave overtake which eventually gave him the victory in the inaugural St. Pete race in 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback