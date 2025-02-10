"My grandfather is the culprit" - Pato O'Ward shares the lore of how his IndyCar career began

Pato O'Ward has opened up on how his grandfather instilled his love for adrenaline-filled activities. This eventually led to him becoming one of IndyCar's best and most popular drivers.

The Arrow McLaren star began his karting career at age 6 and won seven championships in nine seasons. He then transitioned into junior Formula racing in Europe, which wasn't as trophy-laden for him. O'Ward's biggest success in the junior categories came when he transitioned to the Indy Lights (now Indy NXT, a step below IndyCar). In his first full-time season in 2017, the Mexican won the championship and stepped up to a part-time IndyCar schedule in 2019.

Pato O'Ward's career took off after he signed with Arrow McLaren in 2020. Barring a seventh-place standings finish in 2022, the Mexican has consistently finished in the Top 5, with a career-best third-place in 2021. In a recent exclusive interview with Gio Journal, he shared how this magical journey began.

"I started racing when I was six years old. My grandfather is the culprit for starting my obsession with adrenaline; so cars, airplanes, dirt bikes, motorcycles, all those kind of things. I feel like my career in many ways did not follow a normal trajectory because I raced all kind of different things, not just following the IndyCar ladder system," the 25-year-old said.

He elaborated on his career progression from Europe to America, adding:

"I did a lot in Europe, then prototype endurance racing, but that eventually led me into the world of IndyCar. I won the Indy Lights championship and that’s really what catapulted me into IndyCar. Other than that, I just have a passion for racing, which started with Formula 1 but then evolved into INDYCAR and all other kinds of racing."

Pato O'Ward has become an even bigger overnight sensation after the FOX promo featuring him aired at the Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday.

Pato O'Ward wants to leave a timeless legacy in the world of racing

Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward has shown great versatility in his racing career. As an 18-year-old, he won the IMSA Sportscar championship in the Prototype Challenge in 2017 and conquered the junior open-wheel world with the Indy NXT championship the next year. He also serves as McLaren's F1 reserve driver and has tested their cars multiple times.

Though he has yet to conquer either of IndyCar's big prizes - the Indy 500 victory or the championship - being known as a racer who always gave it his 100% is how he wants to be known post-retirement.

"I don’t want to be like anyone else; I want to be me. I want to be my own character and personality. I want to be somebody that leaves something behind for future generations and that inspires people. I’m grateful and happy that I get to do this and do something that can make a difference. I want to inspire people to work towards something and accomplish their goals, whatever they are. That’s what drives me," the No. 5 Arrow McLaren driver told Gio Journal.

2024 was a pivotal year in his racing career. He took three victories in the IndyCar season and came agonizingly close to winning the Indy 500. After finishing fifth in 2024, Pato O'Ward goes into the 2025 season as one of the favorites.

