“My nana is 90 today”: Scott McLaughlin shares a heartwarming post for his ‘biggest supporter’ 

At the mere age of just six years, Scott McLaughlin started racing karts and made strides throughout Australia and New Zealand. While this resilience eventually paid off with him joining the premier open-wheel racing scene in America, his family also had an immense role in this by supporting him all the way through. Subsequently, McLaughlin shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating his grandmother's 90th birthday.

The New Zealander started to turn heads when he got into the Supercars championship. Within three race starts, he was able to earn a promotion to full-time driver status by the end of the 2012 season and raced for Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Though the wait for his maiden title victory was still long, his family supported him through this, including his grandmother, who he deemed to be his "biggest supporter." This eventually came to fruition as he won the Supercars championship for three consecutive years between 2018-20.

With Scott McLaughlin switching realms to the IndyCar world, the support from his family did not wave off, and he celebrated her grandmother's 90th birthday by giving her gifts and flowers:

"My Nana is 90 today. Always been my biggest supporter. Love you," McLaughlin wrote.

On the other hand, McLaughlin has also ventured into the IMSA racing scene after coming to the United States. He recently took part in the 24 hours of Daytona with Trackhouse Racing.

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen reconcile

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen at the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin's dream of racing with Corvette was fulfilled at this year's 24 hours of Daytona, but he had to partner up with his longtime rival Shane van Gisbergen to achieve this feat. The duo had a revered rivalry in the Supercars scene and had to pair up for the endurance classic.

Despite their mediocre result of finishing ninth at the chequered flag, McLaughlin and Gisbergen reconciled. Reflecting on the time spent together over the past few weeks, Shane van Gisbergn wrote:

"Was awesome to finally share a car with this guy the past 2 weeks. Had a blast and a lot of laughs. Including both cheering for a Deb-Riss caution at the end of the 24! We spoke about one day doing the Bathurst 1000 together, how cool would that be! Maybe a 888/DJR Collab?" Gisbergn wrote on X.

To which, McLaughlin replied with:

"Absolute blast - I'm in."

Scott McLaughlin has finished third in the standings for the past two years but stepped up his game during his last campaign as he won three races. Thus, he would be aiming to take home the championship trophy when the season concludes in August.

