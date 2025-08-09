  • home icon
New twist in IndyCar controversy as Homeland Security sends mixed message with latest action

By Yash Kotak
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:33 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Will Power driving during IndyCar's Grand Prix of Portland race weekend - Source: Getty

IndyCar faces a new twist in its ongoing controversy with the US Department of Homeland Security's latest ICE campaign in Indiana. The DHS is continuing its use of the AI-generated photos of cars from the open-wheel racing series to promote its 1000-bed detention center in Indiana called the "Speedway Slammer".

For the unversed, the controversy began on Tuesday (July 5), when the DHS announced a new detention facility in Indiana for illegal immigrants. To promote the "Speedway Slammer", which is around 40 miles north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, the government organization used a photo of an Indy car with ICE branding on it.

The photo had the number 5 on it, which induced backlash from IndyCar fans because the number is used by the series' only Mexican driver, Pato O'Ward. Moreover, the racing series also distanced itself from the campaign and put forth its preference for Homeland Security not using the series' IP thereon.

However, in response, the DHS said that IndyCar's ask was "absurd". Their statement read:

"An AI-generated image of a car with ‘ICE’ on the side does not violate anyone’s intellectual property rights. Any suggestion to the contrary is absurd."

On Friday (August 8), the DHS continued its promotion of the "Speedway Slammer" with another AI-generated photo on social media. However, this time around, the account seemingly took the feedback regarding the inclusion of O'Ward's number on the car.

The new image had multiple cars racing on a track, with the prison-like structure in the background, but the car numbers weren't visible. Moreover, despite claiming any suggestion of a violation of property rights was "absurd", it also deleted its original X post from Tuesday (August 5) following the backlash.

On Thursday, the US Department of Homeland Security also got into trouble with IndyCar owner Roger Penske's truck rental company for its immigration raid in Los Angeles. Many federal agents were seen apprehending people from outside a Home Depot and taking them away in a Penske Truck. Penske Truck Rental issued a stern statement to condemn the DHS's actions.

Pato O'Ward was shocked at the "coincidence" of his IndyCar number being used by the DHS in an ICE campaign

Pato O'Ward at the NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty
Pato O'Ward at the NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward candidly reacted to Homeland Security's initial social media post on Wednesday. The Arrow McLaren driver was at the Globe Life Field in Texas to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees versus Texas Rangers game.

During the appearance, he also spoke about the government organization's controversial campaign, saying (via AP News):

"It caught a lot of people off guard. Definitely caught me off guard. I was just a little bit shocked at the coincidences of that and, you know, of what it means. ... I don’t think it made a lot of people proud, to say the least. I haven’t really read into it too much because I don’t think I want to."

Pato O'Ward is second in the IndyCar championship, with three races to go. He is a mammoth 121 points behind leader Alex Palou and needs to leave the ongoing Grand Prix of Portland race weekend with at least 14 points more than the Spaniard to keep his title hopes alive going into the final stretch in the second half of August.

