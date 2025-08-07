Roger Penske's company reprimands US Homeland Security in aftermath of viral immigration-related 'kidnapping'

IndyCar owner and billionaire businessman Roger Penske's company sent a stern message to the US Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday. Penske Truck Rental prohibited the DHS from using its trucks to transport people after a video of federal agents "kidnapping" people during an immigration raid went viral.

The immigration raid took place just before 7 am outside a Home Depot in Westlake, Los Angeles. Tony Carfello, an organizer with the LA Tenants Union, described the raid to ABC 7 LA as a 'kidnapping'.

"They (Federal agents) kidnapped approximately 10 people that we're hearing (about). We've been talking to the community members and the vendors and the day laborers that are here," Carfello said.

In the aftermath of the incident, Roger Penske's company, Penske Truck Rental, made a statement on social media. It read:

"Penske Truck Rental is aware of recent reports and videos regarding a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation in Los Angeles. Penske strictly prohibits the transportation of people in the cargo area of its vehicles under any circumstances."

"The company was not made aware that its trucks would be used in today's operation and did not authorize this. Penske will reach out to DHS and reinforce its policy to avoid improper use of its vehicles in the future."

This is the second time this week that an owning of Roger Penske's has tussled with the US Department of Homeland Security. On Tuesday, IndyCar landed in a controversy with the DHS after the government organization used the racing series to promote its new detention facility in Indiana, the "Speedway Slammer".

Roger Penske-owned IndyCar gets blunt response from US Department of Homeland Security over ICE campaign

On Tuesday, the US DHS made a controversial social media post for its new ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) campaign. To promote the "Speedway Slammer", it used an AI-generated photo of an Indy car with ICE-branding on it. The photo had a prison-like structure in the background, signifying the 1000-bed detention facility in Indiana.

IndyCar wanted nothing to do with the campaign, and the Roger Penske-led series made a statement, saying:

"We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today’s announcement. Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter."

On Wednesday, Homeland Security responded to IndyCar's statement, emphasizing its "absurd" nature.

"An AI-generated image of a car with ‘ICE’ on the side does not violate anyone’s intellectual property rights. Any suggestion to the contrary is absurd," the DHS said in a statement (via Indy Star).

Mexican driver Pato O'Ward, whose car number, 5, was used in the AI-generated photo, was shocked at the "coincidence". He expressed his displeasure with Homeland Security's seemingly insensitive post, but chose not to "read into" it.

Roger Penske has been a good friend to US President Donald Trump since the latter presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. It remains to be seen what happens in Penske's recent tussle with the government.

