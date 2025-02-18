Pato O'Ward's patience runs thin watching Norris-Piastri live out his F1 dream with McLaren

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward has been knocking on the F1 door for quite some time. He was the reserve driver of the Woking-based outfit in 2024 and has once again, retained that role for this year's campaign.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are some of the top stars in F1 and the way things are going, Pato O'Ward's chances of landing a future seat look slim. Amidst this, the 25-year-old recently sat down for an interview with TheRace and added:

"It's cool to have seen the team win the constructors' championship and everything, I was happy to be at least a 'small crumb' part of that. But it's quite tough because it's like going to a buffet, not being able to eat - everyone else is eating and enjoying and you're just there; you don't get to do what you love to do, and you get to watch other people do it. It's definitely not my favourite thing in the world."

Pato O'Ward is one of the biggest stars in IndyCar. He has so far managed seven Grand Prix wins, 26 podiums, and five pole positions.

So far, O'Ward has made a few Free Practice 1 appearances for the Zak Brown-led team in the pinnacle of motorsport. Other than this, he has also taken part in a few F1 tests for the team in the last few years.

Pato O'Ward on having a 'deadline' for full-time F1 berth

Pato O'Ward during the Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit - Source: Getty

While Pato O'Ward has indicated that it has been tough watching from the sidelines concerning McLaren's F1 project, he has also insisted on having a deadline. He does not want to wait forever to get an opportunity in F1.

In line with this, the 25-year-old had the following to say.

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm all in, and I've been all in for so long for this opportunity in Formula 1 to come about, but that always has a deadline, it will always have a date where it's just... 'that's enough', because it might never happen. I'm not open to doing it for five more years," he said.

He further added:

"I think there's definitely a deadline and that will come sooner rather than later. I'm giving it everything this year and hopefully my opportunities keep on growing. I would say it's to the point where I think it's reached a pretty intense role in terms of having a presence at all the flyover [F1] races, and I want to drive the car. I want to be in the car."

The 25-year-old is rated highly as a racing driver but keeping in view the competition for the 20 seats in F1, it is extremely tough for him to get a permanent drive. O'Ward's best chance to secure a seat could arise in 2026, as by the end of 2025, several drivers' current F1 contracts will come to an end.

